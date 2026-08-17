Integrate 2026 Show Guide (Part 2 of 3)

Where AV Comes Alive

Welcome to Integrate 2026! Hopefully, you’re reading one of the many physical copies of the magazine available for free at the show, or maybe you’re reading the digital version ahead of Integrate at Sydney’s ICC Wed 2 September to Fri 4. It’s getting close to show time…

CX has assembled a guide to who the major exhibitors are and what they are showing. Here is part 2 of the floor guide.

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LAMPRO (Stand HA60)

LAMPRO, with more than 21 years of industry expertise and an annual production capacity exceeding 1,100,000 sqm, has established itself as a trusted global LED display brand, delivering innovative, reliable and high-performance display solutions worldwide. Its comprehensive product portfolio covers more than 95% of application scenarios.

LAMPRO will showcase the LRSO Black LED Series at Integrate Expo 2026, offering a high-contrast rental display solution. Featuring black LEDs, it delivers deeper blacks, an 8000:1 high-contrast ratio and richer image detail, ensuring vivid and immersive visuals even under complex exhibition lighting. Built on a fully modular design, the LRSO supports fast installation, efficient maintenance, curved configurations, creative shapes, hanging and stacking. It is an ideal display solution for exhibitions, live events, product launches, stage productions and other high-impact visual applications.

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LEDMAN (Stand HK27)

Ledman is bringing its latest LED innovations to Integrate 2026, showcasing advanced display solutions designed for immersive experiences, professional AV and commercial applications.

The highlight of the booth will be the X Series LED Display, featuring a double-sided LED design and stunning 3D visual capabilities. With exceptional image quality and flexible installation options, X Series creates impactful viewing experiences for retail, entertainment and high-end spaces.

Visitors will also explore the Smart All-in-One Interactive Display and Ledman’s professional LED solutions for rental, commercial and DOOH applications, showcasing versatile display technologies designed for modern workplaces, live events and digital advertising environments.

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MadisonAV / Harman

MadisonAV is Australia’s home for HARMAN Professional’s audio, video and control brands: BSS Audio, JBL Professional, Crown and AMX, and the exclusive local distributor for the full Audinate Dante range, alongside a further thirty-plus complementary brands spanning conferencing, assistive listening, signage, connectivity and infrastructure. A technical team built over more than 30 years in the industry backs that range, with pre-sales support and system design assistance from specification through to commissioning, evidenced by an extensive customer base and a track record of complex project delivery across every industry sector.

HARMAN (Stand HD30)

BSS Soundweb OMNI AVoIP — 600, 300 and 200 Series

Soundweb OMNI spans three tiers on one platform: OMNI 600 for uncompressed 4K60 4:4:4 video, OMNI 300 for bandwidth-efficient H.264/H.265 and OMNI 200 for USB

2.0 extension, with audio, video, USB and control unified on Gigabit Ethernet, from a single meeting room to an enterprise-wide deployment, under one control layer.

BSS Soundweb OMNI Touch Panels

OMNI Touch Panels take on a specific role, OMNI control, web kiosk or room scheduling, via a selectable App Persona, with a built-in speaker, microphone, HD camera, and NFC, proximity and ambient light sensors on board. One panel, one SKU, any role the project needs.

JBL VTX-B35 Triple 15″ Cardioid Subwoofer

VTX-B35 pairs three independently amplified Differential Drive 15-inch drivers, two forward and one rear, for a genuine cardioid pattern extending to 32 Hz. The IP55-rated, DuraFlex-coated Baltic birch enclosure handles touring and fixed installation alike, holding directional low end without stage bleed.

JBL Intellivox with Dante

Intellivox now runs native Dante alongside its existing analogue and IP control, using Digital Directivity Synthesis to aim sound precisely without mechanical tilting. The slim, no-aim enclosure is available in custom colours or recessed mounts, built for heritage buildings and large reverberant spaces alike.

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MadisonAV (Stand HD24)

Bettear CASTER X

CASTER X broadcasts low-latency audio, under 40 ms, to an unlimited number of hearing aids, cochlear implants and other Auracast-enabled hearables over a 100-metre radius. PoE in and out keeps installations clean and cascadable, built for cinemas, classrooms, transit hubs and cultural venues at scale.

Bettear RTX GO

RTX GO is a compact, handheld Auracast receiver with intelligent connectivity, letting users tune into live and multilingual audio instantly. All-day battery life and Hive Central dispatch mean venue staff can assign devices to halls and languages at scale, plus a USB sound card mode for speech-to-text.

Bettear POD

POD is an all-in-one Auracast transmitter and quick-access panel for small-to-medium spaces. Listeners connect in seconds via QR code or NFC tap. It is managed entirely over Ethernet, powered by PoE or USB-C, mounted on desktop, wall or ceiling, with an API for control system integration.

Icron Arbutus 63301

Arbutus 63301 extends USB-C over a single cable, with USB

3.2 Gen 1 and DisplayPort Alt Mode together, hubless, reaching 4K60 4:4:4 video and 100 metres over CAT 6a, with power delivery up to 15 W. One cable in, one out, true one-cable extension for mission-critical deployments.

Nureva HDX Series

HDX Series builds ceiling-free conferencing audio from wall-mounted bars, two or four, plus optional microphone pods, using Microphone Mist to create a dense grid of virtual mics across the room. Single-cable AV-over-IP connectivity covers spaces from 30 x 30 feet up to 40 x 60 feet.

The JBL Audio Experience Demo Room (Room 3.9)

Experience guided listening sessions across JBL’s installed and performance audio ranges, with live demonstrations of the Control 400 Ceiling Speaker Family and the SRX900 Series.

The JBL Control 400 Ceiling Speaker Family spans 21 models across Standard, Enhanced and Premium coverage tiers, including EN54-24 certified variants for life-safety compliant installs, covering everything from open-plan offices and education spaces through to boardrooms and luxury venues.

The JBL SRX900 Series, JBL’s self-powered line array and point-source system, has just been expanded with the SRX912M, SRX915M and SRX922 point-source loudspeakers, sharing common DSP and amplification across touring, live events, fixed install and rental applications.

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The P.A. People (Stand HE48)

See the latest in venue engineering and stage technology at The P.A. People on Stand HE48, located near the Networking Bar. This year’s stand will feature interactive demonstrations, innovative products and real-world solutions from our leading venue engineering brands.

MoveKet

New to Integrate and Australia, The P.A. People will be displaying the MoveKet VMW-S high-speed theatrical wire rope hoist.

Part of the Moveket KES system, and capable of speeds of up to 3 m per second, this hoist is SIL3 rated and suitable for performer flying. Built into its own truss section, the hoist is designed for touring and rental applications and has a maximum hoisting height of some 30 m with a load of 125 kg. It can be located up to 70 m away from its V-Motion 75E power pack and can be controlled from either a Moveket Basic or Expert console.

You can also explore the complete Moveket range, including ProStage+ 250 kg, 500 kg, 1000 kg and 2000 kg D8 PLUS chain hoists and the variable-speed Kinetic Entertainment Series chain hoists and control systems.

Serapid

Experience rigid chain technology first-hand with our compact working theatre model. This live demonstration shows how Serapid lifting systems are used to automate stage platforms smoothly, accurately and safely, providing a practical insight into how the technology is used in performance venues around the world.

Throughout the show, the stand will also feature videos and images from recent projects, displayed on two track-mounted moving LED screens. The display demonstrates media server integration with motion control using the PosiStageNet (PSN) protocol, highlighting the possibilities of synchronised stage automation and visual technology.

ASM and TheatreQuip

See our signature ‘big red frame’ in action, showcasing the Australian-designed TheatreQuip range of over-stage venue engineering solutions. The display features wire rope hoists from ASM and TheatreQuip, alongside our Front-Loaded Counterweight system and a selection of battens and lighting bars, demonstrating the quality and engineering behind TheatreQuip products.

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PAVT (Stand HD6)

Symetrix Cognio

The revolutionary new software-driven audio, video, and control ecosystem reimagines AV deployment by eliminating centralised processors and manual, wire-drawn signal paths. It accelerates project delivery and offers scalable, cloud-managed system expansion. Distributed intelligence through endpoints makes scaling almost unlimited without the need to upgrade a centralised DSP. Design and deployment are made easy.

PlexusAV

PlexusAV offers a range of AV-over-IP products: IPMX transceivers, management control systems, and stream conversion gateways. These AV-over-IP products deliver high-performance networking with IPMX interoperability. From versatile transceivers and advanced control systems to stream conversion gateways, Plexus is a future-proof AV-over-IP technology designed for professional and enterprise applications.

EAW New Release Newport Series

A new range of powered line array systems designed for fast, intuitive deployment and class-leading audio quality. These powered systems combine high-efficiency Class-D amplification with patented adjustable-pattern waveguide technology, refined DSP processing, and EAW reliability. The series is incredibly lightweight and tour-ready. Three models range from dual 6” to dual 10”, plus the NT116 16” compact sub-bass. Yes, 16” sub.

Everet Imaging

As a range of broadcast-quality PTZ cameras, Everet Imaging cameras are seen in professional broadcasting, education, and corporate AV, where the latest modern network AV infrastructures are required. Their standout features include industry-leading imaging sensors, advanced AI auto-tracking, and inbuilt NDI Bridge technology, allowing secure, encrypted WAN connectivity without additional hardware. Everet supports Iris and AV management platforms, as well as streaming outputs (HDMI, SDI, USB, and IP protocols).

MVI AudioVisual

Bring control and seamless automation to formal meetings, municipal councils, and parliaments. With the unification of agenda management, electronic voting, and live-stream production into an operator-free, AI-style system, the system automatically tracks speakers via their microphones and orients cameras.

Hardware agnostic. Improve and add to any conference system the easy way.

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Sennheiser (Stand HF19)

At Integrate 2026, Sennheiser will showcase its latest innovations that simplify collaboration workflows and deliver greater flexibility across modern meeting spaces and live production environments. Visitors can experience the TeamConnect Ceiling Medium Plus (TCC M Plus), PartnerLink, and Spectera, demonstrating Sennheiser’s commitment to intelligent, integrated audio solutions.

TeamConnect Ceiling Medium Plus (TCC M Plus) is the next generation of Sennheiser’s award-winning ceiling microphone, designed for medium and large collaboration spaces. Building on its trusted beamforming technology, TCC M Plus introduces software-driven capabilities that reduce installation time, simplify system management and deliver consistent performance in flexible meeting environments. Features including Single Cable Mode, compatibility with Sennheiser DeviceHub, browser-based setup, enhanced beamforming and advanced exclusion zones provide integrators with a faster, more intuitive deployment experience while improving speech intelligibility and camera tracking.

Complementing TCC M Plus is PartnerLink, Sennheiser’s new native integration framework that enables supported products to be configured directly within third-party AV platforms. Launching with Q-SYS Designer support, PartnerLink eliminates the need for separate microphone plugins or Dante configuration, allowing integrators to design, configure and deploy systems entirely within their preferred workflow.

Also on display will be Spectera, the world’s first wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem, now enhanced with new features and workflow integrations. Supporting up to 64 channels from a single base station, Spectera combines microphone and in-ear monitoring signals into a single flexible platform, giving audio professionals greater control over spectrum, latency and audio quality. Now, with a new Spectera module available for the Bitfocus Companion and Buttons apps, engineers and technicians can integrate Spectera into customised production workflows, streamline instrument changes and create dedicated engineer modes.

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Integrate Show Coverage: CX WANTS YOU!

We’ll be stalking the aisles of Integrate, grabbing people and asking for their candid opinions on gear they’ve seen and what they thought of it. These interviews will be published in the October edition of CX.

If you’re on the show floor and want to grab editor Jason Allen and let CX know what you think about a piece of gear on display (be it good, bad or indifferent) text or call 0407 735 920 or email jason@vcscreative.com and he’ll meet you on the stand to hear your verdict!