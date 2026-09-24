Mark Condon appointed General Manager – Enterprise at Jands

Jands, Australia’s leading distributor of professional audio, video and lighting technology, is pleased to announce that Mark Condon has joined the business as General Manager – Enterprise. Mark will lead Jands’ Enterprise strategy across corporate, education and government sectors, spanning the company’s conferencing, installed audio, AV distribution and assistive listening brands.

Mark brings 25 years of experience in professional audio and AV, having worked across multiple areas of the professional audio and AV industry. His experience spans venue sound engineering and system design, installation and project management, through to national sales roles leading sales and business development teams.

“I’m very excited to have someone like Mark joining the team as we embark on this next phase at Jands,” said Geoff Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Jands. “Our Enterprise business is built on the strength of our brands and the depth of our technical support and Mark’s experience and the relationships he has built over 25 years make him the right person to lead it.”

Mark Condon said the role was an opportunity to build on what Jands already does well for the integration market.

“Jands represents brands I’ve respected throughout my career, backed by strong technical capability and local support,” Condon said. “There’s a significant opportunity to build on that foundation across the Enterprise market, and I’m looking forward to working closely with our partners, customers and the Jands team to grow the business”

Mark is based at Jands’ Sydney headquarters in Mascot. For more, visit jands.com.au.