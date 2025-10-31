Better environment protection approvals for outdoor events

The Victorian State Government have announced two major reviews looking at upgrading noise rules for live music and outdoor events.

The EPA will review the designated Live Music Precincts requirements – which is an area where live music is recognised – as a priority activity, making it easier to host live music activities in the precincts.

The Government will also review existing noise control rules within designated Live Music Precincts.

Essentially, they are asking Victorians to have their say on how to regulate and manage music noise from both indoor and outdoor events.

Consultation for the first stage opens today, 31st October 31, 2025. This can be accessed here: https://engage.vic.gov.au/environment-protection-approvals-for-outdoor-events , where there are links to take a survey or make a submission.

To say that this is very important for our industry would be a massive understatement.

More details on the announcement here: https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/backing-live-music-right-across-victoria