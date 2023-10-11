Biamp Announces Direct-to-Market Distribution in Australia and New Zealand

Biamp, a leading supplier of professional audiovisual solutions, yesterday announced it will transition to a dealer-direct model in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) in early 2024, to enhance its ability to support customers and drive growth.

Following the recent opening of the new Australian headquarters in Brisbane, Biamp is now

transitioning to a dealer-direct model to strengthen company sales, support, and product

distribution in the regions.

The change in channel strategy enables Biamp to more aggressively pursue opportunities in all

vertical markets: corporate, food service and hospitality, retail, large venues, education, religion,

sports and leisure, and outdoor applications.

“With ANZ being one of the biggest and most important markets in Asia-Pacific, we are

confident that our decision to go direct will allow us to serve our partners more effectively.

Bringing on board an experienced ANZ sales force coupled with an expanded pre- and postsales

support team will allow us to engage dealers more fully throughout the ANZ markets. This,

in combination with our consultant support and business development group, will ensure that we

achieve our ambitious growth plans for the region. We are convinced this is the best way to

promote complete solutions serving all target markets,” comments Niclas Brattberg, General

Manager, Middle East and Asia Pacific Markets.

Biamp is collaborating with its long-time partner Jands on a 90-day transition plan that will

ensure all customers are fully supported throughout and after the change. Any changes to

purchasing, support, and training processes will be communicated in advance. In the interim,

standard purchasing and support processes remain in place and proceed as normal. To stay up

to date with the latest news and developments, customers are encouraged to visit

www.biamp.com/anz, a new landing page dedicated to this exciting transition.

“We want to thank Jands for their years of commitment to the Biamp brand,” added Niclas.

“Working together, we doubled sales and built the brand to a place where it can support even

more growth. This change is required to sell complete solutions to a larger set of customers in

ANZ.”

Information on Biamp’s full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.