Biamp Announces Direct-to-Market Distribution in Australia and New Zealand

Biamp, a leading supplier of professional audiovisual solutions, yesterday announced it will transition to a dealer-direct model in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) in early 2024, to enhance its ability to support customers and drive growth.
Following the recent opening of the new Australian headquarters in Brisbane, Biamp is now
transitioning to a dealer-direct model to strengthen company sales, support, and product
distribution in the regions.
The change in channel strategy enables Biamp to more aggressively pursue opportunities in all
vertical markets: corporate, food service and hospitality, retail, large venues, education, religion,
sports and leisure, and outdoor applications.
“With ANZ being one of the biggest and most important markets in Asia-Pacific, we are
confident that our decision to go direct will allow us to serve our partners more effectively.
Bringing on board an experienced ANZ sales force coupled with an expanded pre- and postsales
support team will allow us to engage dealers more fully throughout the ANZ markets. This,
in combination with our consultant support and business development group, will ensure that we
achieve our ambitious growth plans for the region. We are convinced this is the best way to
promote complete solutions serving all target markets,” comments Niclas Brattberg, General
Manager, Middle East and Asia Pacific Markets.
Biamp is collaborating with its long-time partner Jands on a 90-day transition plan that will
ensure all customers are fully supported throughout and after the change. Any changes to
purchasing, support, and training processes will be communicated in advance. In the interim,
standard purchasing and support processes remain in place and proceed as normal. To stay up
to date with the latest news and developments, customers are encouraged to visit
www.biamp.com/anz, a new landing page dedicated to this exciting transition.
“We want to thank Jands for their years of commitment to the Biamp brand,” added Niclas.
“Working together, we doubled sales and built the brand to a place where it can support even
more growth. This change is required to sell complete solutions to a larger set of customers in
ANZ.”
Information on Biamp’s full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.
