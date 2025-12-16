Blaze by Sonance announces strategic partnership with Amber Technology in Australia and New Zealand

Effective January 1, 2026, Sonance has appointed Amber Technology as a distributor for Blaze by Sonance products in Australia and New Zealand. This new partnership builds on the long-standing relationship between Sonance and Amber Technology reflecting Sonance’s strategic consolidation of its global distribution network.

This new partnership significantly enhances Amber Technology’s offering in both luxury residential and commercial audio in Australia while giving a full product offering for commercial audio in New Zealand.

Sonance, the originator of the in-wall speaker category and global leader in discreet architectural audio solutions for commercial, residential and marine applications, was acquired Danish brand Blaze Audio, a premier innovator in high-performance amplification and sound reinforcement loudspeakers, in May 2025.

The strategic acquisition reinforces Sonance’s long-term commitment to delivering complete audio solutions and enhancing its presence in the global professional audio sector.

Blaze by Sonance offers networked audio solutions featuring advanced digital signal processing (DSP) processing, seamless integration capabilities, and scalable product solutions designed for complex commercial installations. The product line complements Sonance’s existing loudspeakers, creating a complete ecosystem for integrators tackling everything from corporate boardrooms to large-scale hospitality projects.

Peter Amos, Managing Director, Amber Technology, said, “The addition of Blaze by Sonance amplifiers, loudspeakers, and controllers into our portfolio, together with Sonance James Loudspeaker and iPort is an exciting extension of our existing Sonance business. This organisation has some significant firepower now in both product and expertise and we are excited to be a part of the future strategic direction.”

Morten Jorgensen, VP of Sonance Professional, Sonance, said, “Amber Technology has been an exceptional partner for Sonance, and we’re confident it will bring the same expertise and dedication to Blaze by Sonance. Its deep relationships with integrators across Australia and New Zealand, combined with its technical capabilities, make this a natural evolution of our partnership as we expand our professional audio footprint in the region.”

Nathan Brady, General Manager, Amber Technology, said, “The alignment of the investments made by Sonance into key personnel and expertise in the last twelve months has positioned Sonance as the market leaders of choice for commercial, residential, and professional audio solutions. We are excited about the possibilities we can share with our integrators to bring the Sonance portfolio to their projects.”

More info at: www.ambertech.com.au amber.co.nz