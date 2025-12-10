Bruce Mason Centre Upgrades Audio System with JBL VTX A6 Line Array

The Bruce Mason Centre, operated by Auckland Live on behalf of Tataki Auckland Unlimited, has completed a significant audio upgrade with the installation of a JBL VTX A6 sub compact line array system.

Located in Takapuna on Auckland’s North Shore, the Bruce Mason Centre is one of the region’s premier venues for the performing arts, offering a diverse range of events.

With a seating capacity of over 1,100, it features tiered seating that can be reconfigured into an open-floor space for gala dinners or cocktail receptions, hosting everything from family entertainment and dance performances to live music and comedy shows.

After 20 years of operation, the theatre’s previous sound system was no longer sufficient to meet the demands of the venue’s evolving event schedule, prompting the decision to upgrade.

After careful evaluation, a JBL VTX A6 system was chosen for its compact yet powerful format and flexible rigging system, which simplifies speaker repositioning due to the A Series’ industry-leading design.

The two-year upgrade, delivered by JPRO in consultation with the Auckland Live technical team, included installing new Crown I-Tech 43500HD amplifiers, under balcony fills, and rewiring the entire system.

The array design and performance predictions were carried out using JBL’s Venue Synthesis 3D Acoustic Simulation software.

“The platform enables precise angle prediction, system tuning and delay time optimisation for each loudspeaker position,” says Tim Robertson, Tour Sound Manager with JBL Professional distributor JPRO. “It is remarkably accurate compared to real-world performance, significantly streamlining live tuning and system commissioning.”

The upgraded system now includes two flown arrays, each consisting of 12 VTX A6 dual 6-inch line array elements. Using JBL’s ArrayLink mobile app which integrates seamlessly with the Venue Synthesis 3D Acoustic Simulation software, JPRO developed six system presets to streamline deployment. With the combination of ArrayLink and the VTX A Series’ quick-rigging system, the arrays can be scaled, repositioned and ready to operate in under 30 minutes, depending on event requirements.

Twelve VTX B18 arrayable 18-inch subwoofers are deployed in a cardioid configuration and can be either flown or ground stacked. For under-balcony coverage, eight JBL AC18 high-performance compact loudspeakers are discreetly positioned. The system is powered by Crown I-Tech 43500HD amplifiers, with audio management handled by BSS BLU-806 networked signal processors.

“The VTX rigging system delivers the flexibility and performance the venue needs for its varied event schedule,” said Lindsay Clements from the Bruce Mason Centre technical team. “The sound is really clean and holds up beautifully across different instruments and sources.”