MadisonAV Expands Audinate Distribution to Cover Full Hardware and Software Range

MadisonAV has expanded its distribution agreement with Audinate Group Limited (ASX: AD8), developer of the industry-leading Dante® AV-over-IP, to cover the full product range – hardware and software – becoming the exclusive Australian distributor for Dante AVIO™ Adapters, Dante Domain Manager licences, and Dante Virtual Soundcard.

Dante has become the de facto standard for audio-over-IP in professional AV, broadcast, and live production. Most integrators and production professionals working in networked audio are already building with it. Dante adoption has grown, so too has demand for a single, local source for Audinate’s software products, particularly for teams managing deployments at scale or needing fast turnaround on licence renewals.

Under the expanded agreement, MadisonAV now distributes the complete range: Dante AVIO Adapters for connecting analogue audio equipment to Dante networks, Dante Domain Manager licences for centralised network management and security, and Dante Virtual Soundcard licences for turning Windows or Mac computers into Dante-connected audio interfaces.

Software licences are available immediately, with typical delivery within 48 business hours, direct to inbox. Dante AVIO hardware and additional software titles will continue to expand across the range.

“Dante is everywhere in professional AV,” said Ken Kyle, CEO of MadisonAV. “Being able to supply the full range — not just hardware, but the licences that connect, integrate and manage the networks — means our vast network of resellers have one contact point for everything Audinate. That’s a simpler and faster conversation for anyone managing these deployments.”

MadisonAV’s technical sales support team is available to assist with licence selection, Dante Domain Manager tier guidance, and AVIO configuration across all major markets.

To find or become a reseller, or any other enquiries around the Dante range, call 1800 00 77 80 or email sales@madisonav.com.au

