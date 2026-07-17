ROE Visual Powers Professor Brian Cox’s Emergence Tour Across Australia and New Zealand

ROE Visual’s Carbon5 (CB5) and Vanish6 ST (V6ST) LED solutions powered Professor Brian Cox’s Emergence World Tour 2026 across Australia and New Zealand, delivering a large-format visual canvas for the acclaimed physicist’s latest live production.

Following the global success of Horizons, Emergence explores space, science, and the universe through compelling scientific storytelling. Best known for landmark BBC productions including Wonders of the Solar System and The Planets, Professor Brian Cox has inspired audiences around the world by bringing science to the stage.

Working with Creative Technology Australia & New Zealand and Lateral Event Management, ROE Visual supplied CB5 and V6ST LED solutions for the production. The large-format LED displays showcased expansive cosmic imagery, bringing greater depth and perspective to the visual presentation.

The tour featured LED screens across eight venues, with screen configurations tailored to each venue’s layout and audience viewing conditions. ROE Visual’s CB5 was deployed for the majority of the tour, while V6ST was selected for Melbourne’s MCEC Plenary, combining exceptional image quality, scale, and touring efficiency to deliver cinematic visual experiences.

“CT has worked with ROE Visual products across a wide range of projects over many years, so there was already a strong level of confidence in the product,” said Owen Davison, the President of Creative Technology Australia & New Zealand.

The visually rich content was brought to life through CB5 and V6ST, conveying detailed scientific visuals to be presented accurately and with impact while reinforcing the production’s storytelling. Designed for productions with demanding visual requirements, the two LED solutions provided the flexibility while maintaining a consistent visual standard across all locations.

Beyond visual performance, ROE Visual’s touring frame further supported the production by simplifying installation across multiple venues, enabling efficient turnarounds throughout the Australia and New Zealand tour.

“ROE Visual gave us the scale, consistency and reliability we needed for this tour. The product performed strongly across a range of venues, and CT’s delivery capability across Australia and New Zealand helped us maintain a high-quality visual result across the full run. CT’s new Brisbane office also played an important role in supporting the Queensland leg of the tour, helping keep delivery responsive and practical as the production moved between venues,” said Joshua Wildenberg, Sales & Account Manager, Creative Technology Australia & New Zealand.

Photo Credit: Lateral Event Management

Project Details:

Sydney — ICC Darling Harbour Theatre | CB5 | 13.8 m × 7.8 m

Melbourne — MCEC Plenary | V6ST | 21 m × 9 m

Newcastle — Newcastle Entertainment Centre | CB5 | 18 m × 9 m

Wollongong — WIN Entertainment Centre | CB5 | 18 m × 9 m

Brisbane — Brisbane Entertainment Centre | CB5 | 21.6 m × 10 m

Christchurch — Wolfbrook Arena | CB5 | 16.8 m × 7.8 m

Auckland — Spark Arena | CB5 | 19.2 m × 8.4 m

Wellington — TSB Arena | CB5 | 19.2 m × 8.4 m