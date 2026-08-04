StageKraft Brings EZEVENT’s Innovative Event Lighting Solutions to Australia and New Zealand

StageKraft has partnered with EZEVENT to introduce the company’s innovative range of premium event lighting solutions to Australia and New Zealand, giving event professionals access to a new generation of battery-powered lighting designed speciﬁcally for temporary event environments.

Purpose-built for live events, EZEVENT has earned an international reputation for developing lighting products that simplify temporary installations while delivering professional performance and exceptional aesthetics. Its range of battery-powered event lighting, intelligent wireless technologies and event-speciﬁc accessories is designed to reduce installation time, minimise cabling and create cleaner, more efficient event environments without compromising the visual impact required for premium events.

Trusted by production companies, rental houses, venues, caterers and event organisers across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, EZEVENT continues to grow globally through a focus on practical innovation, premium design and a deep understanding of the needs of event professionals. With a design philosophy shaped in Paris and supported by Hong Kong’s advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities, the brand brings together European design sensibility and technical precision to create lighting solutions that are both visually reﬁned and built for the realities of professional event production.

The EZEVENT range is built around two complementary product families designed for temporary event applications. The VIP-R cordless, ﬂoor-standing masts provide elegant illumination for buffets, VIP areas, entrances and presenter positions, while the compact X-PO clamp-on lamps deliver precise lighting for stands, displays, artwork and products. Both solutions can be deployed in seconds without tools, cabling or complex power planning, offering 8–20 hours of battery operation and exceptional colour accuracy with CRI above 90. The ﬂagship VIP-R.U achieves CRI above 93 and carries an IP65 rating for outdoor applications, ensuring food, products, ﬁnishes and skin tones appear true to life both in person and on camera.

Davey Taylor, Co-Founder and Head of Product Development at StageKraft, said the addition of EZEVENT reﬂects the company’s commitment to bringing innovative solutions that solve real-world challenges for event professionals across the region; “What impressed us most about EZEVENT is that every product has been designed with the end user in mind. Their solutions are clever, practical and solve real challenges faced by production companies and event professionals every day. The combination of premium aesthetics, intuitive operation and practical functionality makes EZEVENT unique. These are lighting products that not only perform exceptionally but also enhance the overall look and feel of an event environment. We believe customers across Australia and New Zealand will quickly see the value the brand brings, and we’re excited to introduce it to the local market.”



Hervé Péquignet, CEO of EZEVENT, commented: “StageKraft understands the balance between creative vision and practical delivery that deﬁnes the events industry. Their knowledge of the market and commitment to bringing meaningful solutions to customers made them the right partner for EZEVENT in Australia and New Zealand.”

The addition of EZEVENT strengthens StageKraft’s position as a supplier of innovative entertainment technology solutions for the Australasian market, expanding its ability to support production companies, venues, system integrators, consultants and resellers with specialised wireless lighting products designed for real-world event applications. Customers across Australia and New Zealand can now access EZEVENT’s advanced lighting solutions backed by StageKraft’s technical expertise, industry knowledge and commitment to customer service.

To learn more about EZEVENT products, arrange demonstrations, or discuss upcoming projects, contact the StageKraft team on sales@stagekraft.com.au or call +61 2 9982 1494.

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