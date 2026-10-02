BSG Deploy L-Acoustics for FIFA Live Screening

For the FIFA World Cup 2026, Brisbane’s South Bank Cultural Forecourt was transformed into a dedicated ‘Live Site’, giving football fans the opportunity to experience the tournament together in the heart of the city. Brisbane Sound Group was engaged to deliver the audio component of the project, deploying two L-Acoustics line array systems to meet the needs of two distinct viewing areas.

An L-Acoustics K3 system was chosen for the Main Fan Zone, providing the power, intelligibility and reach required for the primary viewing area’s large outdoor setting. The system was configured to deliver even coverage throughout the space, ensuring every match, commentary and celebration of the tournament could be experienced with clarity and impact, whether standing directly in front of the screen or further back within the venue.

The L-Acoustics K3 is a variable-curvature line-source system featuring two-way active, dual 12-inch modules. Engineered as a large-format system in a compact frame, the K3 is well suited to deployments demanding festival-grade SPL and full-bandwidth coverage within spaces where physical or visual impact must be kept to a minimum.

A separate dedicated family viewing area featured an L-Acoustics KIVA II system, providing a highly compact and flexible solution appropriate for the smaller, more intimate space. Despite its smaller footprint, the setup delivered the same focus on clarity and consistent coverage required to achieve a compelling, professional result.

With strong crowds throughout the tournament and the Socceroos matches reaching capacity, including three of Australia’s four screenings taking place before sunrise, the Live Site presented a unique production challenge. For BSG, the project was an opportunity to put two L-Acoustics solutions to work across different environments, demonstrating how the right system design can provide a consistent audience experience while adapting to the requirements of each space.