



The Cameo EVOS W3 is a LED wash fixture moving head with 4,035 lm luminous flux, employing seven 40 W RGB and warm-white LEDs to produce rich RGB colours. With a high CRI> 90 at 3,200 K, the warm-white LED not only lets you mix warm pastel shades but also warm-white light for illuminating people and objects. All LEDs are individually controllable, granting pixel mapping capability, and refresh rate is adjustable for flicker-free filming.



