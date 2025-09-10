ChamSys Acquires Arkaos MediaMaster, GrandVJ and KlingNet

ChamSys, a subsidiary of Chauvet & Sons LLC, has expanded its leadership in show control by acquiring the product and software portfolio of Arkaos SA, including MediaMaster, KlingNet and Grand VJ. The strategic move marks a major milestone in delivering a fully unified One Console. One Server. One Show. control solution.

ChamSys is distributed in New Zealand by MDR Sound & Lighting:

https://www.mdrlighting.co.nz

ChamSys will release ChamSys MediaMaster 25, a major update to Arkaos MediaMaster 6 software, encompassing a new super-easy-to-use interface that can span multiple screens and flexible project workspaces, and features user-defined GDTF personalities. MediaMaster 25 will be complemented by a new range of powerful ChamSys MediaMaster Servers.

ChamSys MediaMaster 25 users will benefit from ChamSys’ 24/7 global support, expanded documentation, and training programs. Arkaos General Manager Tony De Prins, along with the longstanding Arkaos engineering team, will join the ChamSys group, ensuring uninterrupted support and continued innovation.

Current MediaMaster customers can continue using their existing licenses with no change or added costs. Future updates will provide a seamless integration path into the ChamSys ecosystem. Arkaos customers will be able to interface with MediaMaster and other Arkaos products via the ChamSys website.

“The acquisition strengthens ChamSys as the leading single-source solution for native lighting, pixel, and media control,” said Chris Kennedy, founder of ChamSys. “By unifying MediaMaster with ChamSys control systems, we are giving users seamless, powerful, and reliable control from a single platform, eliminating workflow complications and technical barriers.”

Seconding Kennedy’s optimism, De Prins recalled the “strong history” of collaboration between ChamSys and Arkaos, noting that both companies were key players in the groundbreaking CITP/MSEX open network protocol, which revolutionised the industry by allowing high level integration of lighting controllers, media servers, and visualisers, making it possible for applications to share video in real time, and display it on a lighting console or in a visualiser.

“Our team is going to be right at home being part of ChamSys,” said De Prins. “ChamSys has been a trusted partner for years. Joining forces will strengthen our efforts in a multitude of ways and result in very real benefits in modern production control. You can look forward to some very impressive things happening.”