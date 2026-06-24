ChamSys for Showtools International

(Pic – Showtool’s Ben Rawnsley, VIC Sales & Operations Manager)

English lighting control, networking, and media server manufacturer ChamSys has consolidated its distribution arrangements here in Australia by appointing Showtools International as its official channel, with the new arrangement going into effect on June 5. As ChamSys is owned by Chauvet, Showtool’s existing 13-year distributorship of Chauvet Professional fixtures dovetails nicely.

The ChamSys range includes the popular MagicQ and QuickQ range of consoles, covering everything from our own Empire of The Sun’s current Ask That God Tour, to the smallest education or worship install.

While headquartered in Sydney, Showtools also has offices in the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth. This national network will provide in-depth service, support, training and demo capabilities across the whole ChamSys product range.

“We are thrilled to be able to build on our longstanding partnership with Showtools by integrating ChamSys as part of their product offering together with CHAUVET Professional,” says Stephane Gressier, Chauvet’s International Sales Director. “The ChamSys addition to Showtools’ portfolio will continue to leverage our family of brands by strengthening our integrated solutions via one partner for the professional lighting market.”

“ChamSys is a strong addition to the Showtools portfolio and a natural extension of our existing relationship with Chauvet,” said Robert Runko, Director of Showtools International. “For Australian customers, this means clearer local access to ChamSys products, support, and product conversations through the Showtools team. We’re looking forward to supporting lighting designers, rental houses, venues, and integrators as we continue building the impressive ChamSys brand locally.”