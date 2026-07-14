StageKraft appointed Australian Distributor for GLP

(Pic L-R: Søren Storm GLP Sales Director for Asia-Pacific, Davey Taylor Co-Founder StageKraft, Eli Malka Co-Founder StageKraft, Udo Künzler Founder and CEO of GLP)

German Light Products (GLP) has appointed StageKraft as its official distributor for Australia, strengthening the manufacturer’s presence in the region and expanding access to its professional lighting solutions for the entertainment, touring, broadcast, television, and installation sectors.

GLP is one of the entertainment lighting industry’s firmly established manufacturers, with a catalogue spanning the award-winning impression Series, the iconic JDC1 hybrid strobe, the X5 family of compact LED moving heads, and more. GLP products are pecified by leading lighting designers across touring productions, live events, television, and architectural installations worldwide.

This appointment marks StageKraft’s first major brand partnership, as the company begins to unveil its highly anticipated portfolio of entertainment technology brands, reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class solutions and support to the Australian market. Founded by Davey Taylor and Eli Malka, both established industry figures, StageKraft is built around genuine product knowledge, deep technical expertise, and a customer-focused approach to supporting the people who make live events and productions happen.

“We are delighted to partner with StageKraft,” said Søren Storm, Sales Director for Asia Pacific at GLP. “We have the utmost trust and confidence in their expertise, professionalism, and commitment to customer service. Australia is an important market for GLP, and StageKraft shares our commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation. We are confident they will represent GLP with the dedication and care our products deserve, and we are excited to see them champion our brand across the country. As GLP continues to evolve, we also have an exciting pipeline of new developments and products on the horizon, which we look forward to bringing to market with strong partners like StageKraft.”

“GLP doesn’t play small, and neither do we,” said Eli Malka, Co-Founder and Sales Director of StageKraft. “For more than 30 years, GLP has remained ahead of the curve, setting the benchmark for innovation, reliability and creative excellence, delivering real impact for lighting professionals worldwide. We are proud to represent the brand in Australia.

Our vision for StageKraft has always been to partner with manufacturers that genuinely drive the industry forward, and few have done so as consistently as GLP. Launching with a brand of this calibre sends a clear message about who we are and where we are headed. We are building a portfolio that is carefully curated rather than simply collected, and we look forward to strengthening GLP’s presence in Australia while providing customers with the products, expertise, and support they deserve.”

Through this partnership, Australian customers will gain access to GLP’s full professional range, alongside technical consultation, product demonstrations, training programs, spare parts, comprehensive after-sales service.

To learn more about GLP products, arrange demonstrations, or discuss upcoming projects, contact the StageKraft team on sales@stagekraft.com.au or call +61 2 9982 1494. For any existing GLP warranty repairs or warranty claims, please contact service@stagekraft.com.au.

To stay tuned for the latest StageKraft updates, register your details at stagekraft.com.au.