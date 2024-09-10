Chris ‘Chalky’ Chalk joins OmegaTech

OmegaTech, located in Perth, Western Australia, is please to announce that Chris ‘Chalky’ Chalk has joined the company in the role of Sales and Marketing Manager.

Hailing from Perth, Chris moved to the United States in 2003 after graduating from WAAPA to pursue and career in live entertainment lighting. Initially working in theatre and live event production, Chris made the transition to Film and Television Production in 2007, working on many major TV and Feature Film projects, specialising in Lighting Programming, DMX and Networking System Design and Installation.

Chris has had much success in the USA with the company he co-founded, Chalk Cine Ctrl, Inc. in the sale and rental of the Onyx and Netron line of products from Obsidian Control Systems. Chris has been a

member of IATSE Local 728 since 2015 and where he has conducted training classes.

Asked about joining OmegaTech Chris said, ‘I’ve known Craig for a very long time, since before I left for the USA. I had popped in to see him on a visit to Perth because I had a product idea I wanted ask him about. I was seriously impressed with the products he has designed, and the quality is second to none. When I told him I was moving home, he offered me a job!! I’m looking forward to bringing my experience and knowledge to Omega’s existing clientele and hoping to expand that customer base.’

www.omegatech.com.au