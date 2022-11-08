Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Mauboy join Ausmusic T-Shirt Day

Music charity Support Act has announced two of Australia’s favourite faces, Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Mauboy, have joined the stellar line-up of Ambassadors for its annual Ausmusic T-Shirt Day fundraiser on Friday 18 November.

The pair will join the 30 faces of Australian music, screen and stage who have already put their weight behind the day, including Darren Hayes, Casey Donovan, Kylie Minogue, The 046, Andrea Lam, Ball Park Music, Beccy Cole, Bodyjar, Cat Hope, Catherine Alcorn, Charm of Finches, Claire Edwardes, Clint Stanaway, Cub Sport, Dave Gleeson, Devy, Ella Hooper, James Reyne, Jane Gazzo, John Coutis, John Williamson, Ladybeard, Kristal West, Mitch Tambo, Ocean Grove, Rob Mills, Siobhan Stagg, Tania Doko, Teeny Tiny Stevies and Urthboy.

Both Chris and Jess are new additions to the marketing campaign, which launched last week and was concepted and produced by Mushroom Creative House, asking music-lovers to put their hands up for Ausmusic and support the cause by wearing an Ausmusic T-Shirt and making a donation to Support Act.

They are featuring in the campaign’s Community Service Announcements, currently running across TV and social media channels.

Other famous faces that make an appearance in the campaign include Alex Dyson, Dale Ryder, Fitzy, Montaigne, Mo’Ju, The Temper Trap’s Dougy Mandagi and social media stars Dom Littrich (The Inspired Unemployed), Swag on the Beat and Tom Cardy, with music by The Chats.

Clive Miller, CEO of Support Act, explains: “Chris Hemsworth has always been a big supporter of Australian Music, wearing a Teskey Brothers t-shirt in this year’s campaign, so to have someone of his standing alongside such an incredible artist as Jess Mauboy, really takes our fundraiser and awareness of music workers in need to the next level.”

Jess Tarpey, COO for Mushroom Creative House, adds: “The Mushroom Group has always fostered an incredibly close relationship with Support Act, which is why we were delighted to take on this project pro bono. Following the last few tricky years, it has never been more important to support the health and welfare of workers in the music industry. We loved pulling together such a broad range of talent for such a great cause.”

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is an annual day of fun and awareness to celebrate Aussie music and raise urgently-needed funds for music workers in crisis. It’s supported by ARIA and celebrated across triple j, Double J and the ABC as part of Ausmusic Month.

Funds raised from the campaign go towards helping Support Act continue its crucial work supporting musicians, managers, crew and music workers through crisis relief, mental health and wellbeing programs, and the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline, a 24/7 free phone counselling service.

To find out more and get involved in this year’s campaign, visit ausmusictshirtday.org.au.

For further information on Support Act and its services, visit supportact.org.au.