CMI Music & Audio $150K Asset Write-Off Campaign

Pay a deposit now, pay the balance Feb 2021!

CMI Music & Audio are offering Australian professional and commercial businesses a great opportunity to upgrade audio equipment inventory in preparation for re-opening.

Alongside the government’s $150,000 instant asset write-off stimulus, CMI are able to offer businesses a payment facility that is the equivalent of an eight-month interest free payment plan, following a deposit, until 30 June 2020 (terms and conditions apply). The balance payment will be due only in Feb 2021.

CMI have new and promotional stock available including flagship equipment from Adamson, JBL Professional, Soundcraft, and AKG.

With the fall of the Australian dollar, this is an excellent opportunity to save big before inevitable price rises occur upon restocking. This is a strictly limited time offer, expiring on 30 June 2020, so act now to take full advantage.

To discuss your business’s requirements and find out more about stock availability, contact Corey Sleeman — National Manager – CMI Audio Solutions Team, at corey.sleeman@cmi.com.au or contact our sales team:

Contact our National Manager:

National Manager – Corey Sleeman | +61 413 055 538

Or contact your local representative:

VIC & TAS – Daniel Grist | +61 413 055 549

NSW & ACT – Scott Angove | +61 413 055 546

SA & National Accounts – Lee Stevens | +61 413 055 539

QLD/NT & National Accounts – Brian Vayler | +61 413 055 547

WA – Frank Rossetti |+61 448 889 665

More info: https://bit.ly/3fYTQws