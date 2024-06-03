Contacta Assistive Listening Systems now distributed by NAS

Contacta Systems

Founded in 1970, Contacta is a market- leader in the design, manufacture and installation of assistive listening solutions. The UK-based company offers a range of technologies including one-to-one hearing loops, large area hearing loops, radio frequency (FM) systems, infrared systems (IR) and window intercoms. Its technologies are designed to create inclusive and hearing-accessible environments.

Head of New Business Development at Contacta, Ran Meyrav, said: “We’re delighted to be working with NAS. Their knowledge and reputation in the hearing augmentation sector in Australia and New Zealand offers us access to an established market. As well as their dedication to the needs of their clients, NAS put the end- user front and centre, as we do. Aligned goals will make for a long and successful relationship. In our meetings and training sessions with the NAS team we found an instant common language and goals which made the rest of the setup more straightforward.”

NAS

Established in 1998, NAS (National Audio Systems) is a respected and leading distributor of world-class professional audio and visual brands focused on commercial installation and production markets across Australia and New Zealand. The company’s ethos and focus are to provide the finest solutions, products, and industry leading customer service.

“For 25 years NAS has been an active leader in the assistive hearing technology space.” Said Brad Kivela, Business and Product Manager from NAS. “Our new partnership with Contacta excites all of us at NAS and we are humbled to be in a new partnership with such a great brand. This new partnership enables customers to access market-leading wireless assistive hearing products, now including the latest inductive loop assistive hearing products. NAS’s unwavering commitment and dedication to Contacta, our customers and most importantly end users, are at the forefront of our minds when we engage with assistive hearing technology stakeholders. We look forward to new and continued growth in this space with our new friends from Contacta.”