THE WORLD’S FIRST LED FATBEAM

GLP’s MAD MAXX Ensures Big Moments on Cro’s Cronicles Tour

On his current Cronicles tour, the German rapper Cro has not only been looking back on his musical history, but also taking a look into the future. None other than Roland Greil designed the lighting for the show, and in so doing, gave GLP’s brand new LED FatBeam fixture, MAD MAXX, its tour premiere. The recently introduced MAD MAXX is the first LED-based spotlight comparable to 3kW and 7kW xenon spotlights.

Using a single device, the designer has created a series of impressive visual effects, including stunning shadows and silhouettes, giving the show a distinctive look and producing big moments.

GLP’s MAD MAXX is the first LED FatBeam spotlight, with a massive 750mm diameter beam, making it unique in the market. And although this makes it comparable to the proven 3kW and 7kW xenon beamlights, it is significantly safer (as it doesn’t use laser light), easier to use, and at the same time offers greater flexibility and efficiency.

With IP65-rated weather protection, the device was specially developed for use as a SkyBeam or as a super FatBeam effect on stages and events. It has no visible external focus points within the emerging beam. With a virtual iris, users can reduce the diameter of the beam if necessary. In the CW version, lighting designers have a choice of 18 fixed colours with CTO up to 2,500 Kelvin. In addition to the simple basic mode, the MAD MAXX also offers a segment or multibeam mode for individual control of the three LED segments or the 19 individual beams. Pattern mode allows quick access to a selection of two-colour static or single-colour dynamic effects.

“It can be used in areas where it was previously considered unsuitable,” emphasises Greil. “The fixture combines impressive performance with significantly reduced energy consumption – a real masterpiece of modern lighting technology.”

In the Cro show, the designer uses the MAD MAXX specifically to create special visual moments. The device is positioned centrally behind the stage and creates spectacular silhouettes and shadows that impressively showcase the artist.

The show features a minimalist, modern stage design that is brought to life through lighting and video content. “We create spaces with light and use clean geometric shapes to support the narrative of the show,” explains Greil. The MAD MAXX plays a central role in visually amplifying Cro’s journey through the past, present and future.

Revolution instead of evolution

The combination of the MAD MAXX’s unique appearance and its technological innovation makes it an indispensable tool for Greil. “Design is about creating something unique for each show. The MAD MAXX allows us to create looks that are otherwise not possible. For me it is not just an evolution, but a revolution.”

The powerful beam of the MAD MAXX is particularly striking in a song that Cro performs on a treadmill: a fascinating ‘depth’ effect is created here by the clear lighting, which makes the artist appear like a moving work of art. In addition, Roland uses the MAD MAXX as dramatic effect lighting in selected show moments.

Future prospects

Roland Greil is convinced that GLP’s MAD MAXX will permanently change the industry. “We have been looking for an LED replacement for the large xenon search lights for years – now it is here! With its versatility, efficiency and performance, the MAD MAXX sets new standards and will help shape the future of lighting design.”

“At this point we would also like to thank Olli Schwendke and Marc Rapp from GLP for their great support,” says the lighting designer in conclusion.