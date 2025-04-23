L-Acoustics Announces Collaboration with AFMG on EASE 5 Integration, Enhancing Soundvision Workflow

L-Acoustics has announced a strategic collaboration with AFMG, developers of EASE 5 (Enhanced Acoustic Simulator for Engineers). The partnership creates a seamless workflow between L-Acoustics Soundvision, an industry-leading 3D acoustic modeling software that allows sound designers to predict and optimize audio performance with exceptional accuracy, and AFMG’s EASE, the brand-agnostic industry standard for acoustic simulation.

The new integration allows sound designers and acoustic consultants to effortlessly transfer their L-Acoustics system designs created in Soundvision directly into EASE 5, providing unprecedented workflow efficiency while maintaining acoustic accuracy across both platforms.

“Designing with L-Acoustics products in EASE 5 has never been this easy,” said Ryan John, Director of Product Management, Software at L-Acoustics. “This collaboration with AFMG represents our ongoing commitment to providing audio professionals with tools that enhance their workflow efficiency without compromising on acoustic precision.”

Key Features

The latest Soundvision release, available now, includes an EASE 5 export feature that delivers numerous benefits to audio professionals. Sound designers can now transition from Soundvision to EASE 5 with a seamless workflow, eliminating tedious manual recreations and ensuring perfect consistency between both platforms. The new functionality fully supports all L-Acoustics line sources, colinear sources, and coaxial loudspeakers, including L Series, giving designers comprehensive coverage of main speaker systems while maintaining accurate acoustic modeling capabilities.

One of the most significant advantages of the new export capability is consistency between platforms. Extensive analysis confirms that acoustic results in Soundvision and EASE 5 remain within a remarkable 0.5 dB tolerance of each other, so predictions remain reliable on both platforms. Particular attention is paid to safety. Designers can ensure the mechanical safety of all the sources in their system design directly in Soundvision before exporting to EASE, maintaining critical safety parameters throughout the process.

The collaborative solution enables the complete export of the physical deployment of all sources within the system design, preserving exact positioning, aiming, and array configurations. Additionally, the new workflow automatically exports the L-Acoustics advanced Autofilter algorithm, ensuring that the sophisticated processing that defines the L-Acoustics signature sound quality is accurately represented in EASE 5 simulations without the need for manual GLL optimization.

The new export feature addresses a longstanding industry need for smoother interoperability between specialized design tools, allowing professionals to leverage the strengths of both platforms without duplicating work.

“The multi-faceted integration with L-Acoustics Soundvision brings exceptional value to EASE 5 users, and furthers our commitment to integrate with leading manufacturer software,” said Stefan Feistel, Managing Director of AFMG. “The ability to seamlessly import L-Acoustics systems with their precise acoustic properties and advanced filter algorithms maintains design integrity throughout the entire workflow.”

Availability

The new EASE 5 export feature is available now in Soundvision 3.13.1, which can be downloaded from the L-Acoustics website at https://www.l-acoustics.com/products/soundvision/