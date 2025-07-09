NZICC: team poised for building handover

It’s a couple of years since we caught up with what’s been going on at the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC). With the major building works now complete and final finishing underway, we checked in with Tracey Ha, Director of Customer Experience & Marketing for an update.

Can you provide us a snapshot of where you are at?

“Once Fletcher formally hands over the building our commissioning team is poised to spring into action. Behind the scenes we’re readying what’s known in the construction industry as a Fixtures, Furniture and Equipment (FFE) programme. This is a massive operation for a building the size of the NZICC. To date the team’s procured a staggering 130,000 individual items so we can cater to multi-day conferences of up to 3,000 people at a time. Each of these items needs to be receipted, quality checked and allocated throughout the venue, a task that will take place over a frenetic five-week period.”

Tracy Ha

How is recruitment going?

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for NZICC. With new faces bringing deep expertise and fresh energy, we’re shaping a team that’s not only experienced but also passionate about delivering world-class events and guest experiences.

Ian Love joined NZICC in March as our Director of Operations. Ian has played a pivotal role in opening and operating some of the world’s most iconic venues and has over 30 years of global experience, including the Sydney Olympics and the Bledisloe Cup. He will oversee all aspects of event execution and venue operations to ensure a seamless, high-quality experiences for our clients and guests.

Ian Love





San Diego native, Ryan Göllner, is our Technology Services Manager and has more than 25 years of AV and live events experience across the U.S. and New Zealand. His career spans roles from audio engineer in Las Vegas to AV leadership at the University of Otago, with stints in San Diego, Hollywood, Maui, and Auckland. At NZICC, Ryan will lead the integration and operation of one of the most advanced event tech environments in the Southern Hemisphere.

Ryan Göllner

Our Senior Operations Manager, Kai Zhao, is a seasoned hospitality executive with over two decades of experience across hotels, restaurants, and convention centres. He’s held key leadership roles at SkyCity. At NZICC, Kai is focused on operational strategy, pre-opening planning, and delivering hyper connected, guest-focused experiences.

At its busiest, NZICC will have around 500 people working in a variety of roles. New employees will be put through a rigorous training schedule that will culminate in catering to a gala dinner of 3,000 guests. There they’ll face a number of scenarios designed to test their newly acquired skills so that when the doors open in February 2026 guests will receive world-class service and experiences.”



What’s the state of play with AV and tech?

“Technology is at the heart of NZICC’s design, with flexibility, scalability, and user experience driving every decision. From the moment guests arrive, they’ll be immersed in a venue where tech enhances, not overwhelms, the experience.

We’ve recently appointed NW Group to deliver core audio-visual services across the centre. Each room is equipped with inbuilt ‘plug and play’ AV infrastructure, allowing for seamless control and quick setup. Powered by Crestron, this system ensures intuitive operation for presenters and technicians alike. Our meeting room DSP is supported by QSys, delivering high-quality audio processing across all spaces.

The Theatre is a standout venue, boasting an enviable, leading AV setup. It includes a JBL VTX A8 line array system with subs, and one of the country’s first automated fly systems to enable dynamic stage configurations and immersive production capabilities.

On the main exhibition level we’ve integrated a robust rigging infrastructure, including a networked Movecat grid to allow for flexible rigging, dimming, and power distribution—ideal for large-scale exhibitions and live productions.

Acoustic performance has been a major focus, with acoustically separated catwalks and specialised wall treatments throughout the venue to optimise in-room sound quality.

Dynamic, integrated lighting plays a key role in creating individualised experiences for our conferences. From the theatre inside, to the colour-changing Sara Huges glass artwork on the exterior of the building, there is the ability to create a co-ordinated, immersive lighting experience.

Large scale LED screens are also a feature at the NZICC. Visitors will be welcomed at the entrance by a 11.5m x 5.7m wraparound LED screen, capable of key messaging and brand takeovers. Throughout the building there will be a rich array of digital signage, banners and LED screens, all supported by Vitec.”

Challenges and wins to date?

“It’s no secret that NZICC’s journey to opening hasn’t followed the original script. From the fire to the global pandemic, we’ve faced our share of challenges. But with that has come a rare opportunity: time. Time to prepare, refine, and build something truly exceptional.

On the wins side, we’re seeing strong momentum and confidence from the market. Our event pipeline is robust, with twenty-three international events confirmed between 2026 and 2028, bringing an estimated 23,000 delegates and 126,000 visitor days. We’ve also fifty-one pending international bids through to 2030, representing a potential 60,000 delegates and 280,000 visitor days.”

What are you most looking forward to next?

“Right now, we’re most looking forward to getting the keys to the building. That moment will mark a major milestone, when we can finally move from planning to practice. It’s our chance to test everything operationally, validate our systems, and ensure we’re truly ready to deliver world-class events.

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring a globally significant venue to life. We’re excited to see our plans, strategies, and service philosophies come to life in real time, and to fine-tune them with our team on the ground.

But more than anything, we’re looking forward to sharing this incredible space with both locals and the world when we open in February 2026.”