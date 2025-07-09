News

9 Jul 2025

NW Group Delivers Epic Stage Design for TAUMATA 2025

NW Group once again delivered a complete production package for TAUMATA 2025, the University of Auckland’s annual celebration honouring its outstanding alumni.

Three individual VuePix Infiled ER series screens, 15 metres wide and standing four metres tall, dominated the stage and provided the perfect digital backdrop for both student performances and the awards ceremony.

Congratulations to all the award recipients for their exceptional achievements across a range of fields.

Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

NZICC: team poised for building handover
9 Jul 2025
ENTECH NZ 2026 Exhibitor Launch 
9 Jul 2025
Stadium Taranaki Champions Accessibility with Auri by Listen Technologies and Ampetronic
9 Jul 2025

Latest jobs

Marketing Executive – HARMAN Retail
2 Jul 2025
Channel Sales Representative – Retail Audio (WA/SA)
2 Jul 2025
Channel Sales Representative – Retail Audio (QLD/NT)
2 Jul 2025
View all jobs