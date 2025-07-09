News
9 Jul 2025
NW Group Delivers Epic Stage Design for TAUMATA 2025
NW Group once again delivered a complete production package for TAUMATA 2025, the University of Auckland’s annual celebration honouring its outstanding alumni.
Three individual VuePix Infiled ER series screens, 15 metres wide and standing four metres tall, dominated the stage and provided the perfect digital backdrop for both student performances and the awards ceremony.
Congratulations to all the award recipients for their exceptional achievements across a range of fields.
