ENTECH NZ 2026 Exhibitor Launch 

Returning in JULY 2026, ENTECH celebrates ten years serving the NZ professional entertainment audio visual technology industry. The roadshow is held every second year, alternate to the essential ETNZ Conference and Trade Show, and visits Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington for one full day in each city.

The official launch function is Wednesday 16 July in downtown Auckland harbour, from 3pm until 5.30pm – timed to ‘round out’ your working day, and open to anyone who is contemplating buying exhibition space for 2026. It is hosted by ENTECH owner operators, Kate McKenzie and Julius Grafton – who established the ENTECH brand in 1994, and first brought the roadshow to NZ in 2016.

“We are massive fans of NZ and take local interests seriously. We are incorporated here, as CX Network NZ Ltd and we are staunch Platinum supporters of ETNZ which we continually point out ‘punches above its weight’ as a truly representative trade association with highly credentialed training and standards activities” says Kate. “We can’t change the fact we are Skips, but we would happily live in NZ but for our extended family connections back in Oz”.

Anyone interested in attending on Wed 16 July in Auckland should email kate@juliusmedia.com and for more info on ENTECH NZ in July 2026, visit www.entechroadshow.com