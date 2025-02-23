Cosentino Brings the Magic with ACME Gemini

Gumball Enterprises, producers of the award-winning shows for Australia’s #1 magician and illusionist – Cosentino, brought their magic to the stage at The Palms at Crown in Melbourne to kick off his brand new magic tour, Decennium.

Lighting designer Cam McKaige crafted the spectacular design for the new show, which featured 14 ACME Lighting Gemini multi-functional fixtures, taking the visual spectacle of the performance to the next level. The Gemini fixtures were hung from the upstage bar and served as the main high-impact effect luminaires, adding to the dramatic looks on stage.

Adam Cosentino, the Production Manager for the tour, jumped at the opportunity to utilize the highly flexible Gemini fixtures, providing that extra punch to the stage. The unique design of the ACME Gemini combines a high-powered LED bar with individual pixel control on one side, along with a high-intensity strobe and individually controlled zones on the reverse side. All of this is packed into one fixture offering infinite pan and tilt, producing unparalleled stage effects.

“The ACME Geminis were a fantastic addition to the overall production; the versatility of the unit is amazing,” comments Adam Cosentino.

“The Geminis were an excellent fixture to complement the Cosentino show,” confirms Cam McKaige. “Having the option to flip the unit from an LED batten to a strobe brought a new dimension to the show. Versatility is a really important feature when looking at new fixtures.”

Celebrating 10 years on the scene, Cosentino’s new 90-minute live show features his most death-defying escapes, his greatest-ever mind-boggling stage illusions, and cutting-edge street magic that twists your view of reality.