CrewCare are running their Crew Poll throughout the month of July 2023

This week CrewCare launched their Crew Poll, to establish an accurate and current snapshot of those who work in the live music production sector. The poll, to be run throughout the month of July, is designed to provide CrewCare with a clearer picture of what today’s crew (both past and present) are experiencing, their expectations of the charity and any concerns they may have.

CrewCare wants to know how we can better serve our members and the wider crewing community. We’re asking ALL crew who work, or have worked, in the Australian Music Industry (whether you are a CrewCare member or not) to fill in our short questionnaire and help with our future direction.

• Tell us what YOU want

• Let CrewCare know how we can serve you better

• Give us your ideas

• Provide feedback on any of your concerns

To assist the wider industry, all aggregate data will be made freely available to industry businesses and employers once collated and analysed. We have already receive a strong response since the poll was launched on Monday and believe the surveys’ findings will provide an accurate and qualitative snapshot of our current industry workforce.

CrewCare is a volunteer not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the care for all workers in the live music industry production sector. It is governed by a board of 13 directors, all industry veterans with combined industry experience of 400+ years, who’s remit is to represent the wishes of its member stakeholders.

CrewCare respects your right to privacy! All information provided will be treated as confidential. Any data shared or published will done so with complete anonymity and only as collective aggregate data.

As a thank you, we’re offering a years’ FREE CrewCare Membership to all participating crew.

To have your say, head on over to https://crewcare.org.au/crew-poll