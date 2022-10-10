Deakin University and Dreamscreen Build Partnership in Virtual Content Creation

Deakin University and Dreamscreen have signed a landmark partnership agreement to significantly improve the nation’s film and entertainment industry. The university has made a large investment in ROE Visual Black Pearl panels and associated equipment from Technical Direction Company (TDC) for an advanced virtual production facility in Geelong.

Under the agreement, Dreamscreen will have exclusive access to the panels for television and film projects. Correspondingly, there will be 25 industry placements annually for Deakin film, animation, and design students to work on Dreamscreen projects. The deal opens the door for content production, enabling the students to gain hands-on experience and collaborate with industry professionals in the world-class LED studio.

With the rise of LED volumes worldwide, this new opportunity to achieve win-win results for both parties brings further benefits to the local digital technology and creative industries. Equipped with ROE Visual Black Pearl BP2V2 tiles and continuing technical support from TDC, the new state-of-the-art studio will be Australia’s largest university-owned virtual production facility.

Deakin University Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin said the agreement was a “significant gain for Deakin” that strengthened the university’s capabilities at the interface of digital technology and creative industries. “It will enable our students to be exposed to some of the most exciting film production technologies globally and cement Deakin’s standing as a digital leader,” Professor Martin stated.

Forming a massive LED wall of 26m x 6m, the BP2V2 panels are ready to show their unrivaled in-camera performance. BP2V2 performs perfectly for virtual production with its high frame rate, high fresh rate, and low scan lines, adding quicker and easier camera setup and handling, making it ideal for TV and Film applications.

Working together with ROE Visual LEDs on numerous occasions, Dreamscreen Australia chose Black Pearl BP2V2 panels due to their relaibility and quality. La Brea Season 1 was shot in front of a BP2V2 screen, creating an immersive digital environment for the shooting process.

Filmmaker and Dreamscreen Australia founder and chief executive Clayton Jacobson found virtual production is the inevitable culmination of film production and gaming technology. “Virtual production requires the close collaboration of many different filmmaking disciplines, both traditional and new, working closely together on stage to deliver breath-taking real-time effects.”

Mr. Jacobson continued, “We are dedicated to more creative productions with the latest techniques. And ROE Visual provides vital support in LED technology, offering an ideal display solution with stunning in-camera performance.”