DiGiCo Quantum225





DiGiCo has designed the Quantum225 to be agile and flexible allowing the system to adapt to the demands of our changing world. Specified with the new DQ-Rack with integrated Dante and you have a perfect system for AV installation and the demands of an AoIP networking environment. Alternatively specify with the MQ-Rack and get the familiar MADI connectivity for touring, allowing Quantum225 to integrate with your existing infrastructure.



The Quantum225 includes 72 inputs channels with 36 busses + Master Buss and a 12×12 Matrix. There are four MADI ports and dual DMI ports for added connectivity, 8 x 8 analogue and 4 AES channels for local I/O, built-in UB MADI, optional optics and Waves SoundGrid, plus dual PSU.





