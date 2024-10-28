Double Award Win for TDC at Australian Event Awards

TDC named Production Company of the Year and Event Supplier of the Year

TDC – Technical Direction Company, Australia’s leading provider and innovator in entertainment technology and production services, has been awarded Production Company of the Year and Event Supplier of the Year at the 2024 Australian Event Awards and Symposium held on Wednesday, 23 October 2024 at Le Montage, Sydney.

These prestigious awards demonstrate TDC’s excellence in innovation, creativity, and commitment to delivering world-class event productions. “We are deeply honoured to receive these awards,” said Michael Hassett, Managing Director at TDC. “This recognition by the industry and judging panel reflects the passion, creativity, and dedication of our team, who continuously push the boundaries of what is possible in the event space. Every project we deliver is a collaboration with talented individuals—our clients, partners, and incredible crew—who make the impossible possible.”

TDC’s Innovative Projects of 2024

This year, TDC has led ambitious and high-profile projects like Dream Circus at Luna Park, which won the award for Best Achievement in Design with Artists in Motion, utilising advanced projection mapping and custom-built visual effects transforming the event into a magical, immersive experience. Vivid Sydney 2024 received recognition, winning Best Cultural, Arts and Music Event, for its breathtaking light installations across iconic landmarks. The BBC Earth Experience utilized cutting-edge projection and interactive displays to bring nature to life. TDC further showcased its expertise at the FIFA World Cup’s opening and closing ceremonies and provided a LED Volume studio environment and production for Australia’s first virtual production feature film, Mercy Road. TV shows, included The Voice, Australian Idol, The Hundred with Andy Lee and Australia’s Got Talent.

Embracing Technology & Trends

TDC’s success is driven by its focus on emerging technologies and TDC is continuously seeking out innovations that enhance both live and virtual event experiences.

“Our pursuit of innovation keeps us ahead of industry trends, and we are committed to exploring new ways to create impactful experiences for our clients across many industry sectors,” said Michael Hassett.

During the awards ceremony, the judging panel praised TDC for pushing boundaries and fostering strong industry relationships. “From sporting events to television and live performances, your dedication to excellence across all facets of event production is remarkable. Your flawless execution, team celebration, and commitment to continued education set you apart as a powerhouse in the industry.”

A Tribute to the TDC Team and Clients

TDC’s leadership extended heartfelt gratitude to their team and clients for their collaboration: “To all our clients who trust us with their visions, and to our amazing team at TDC—your skill, professionalism, and constant pursuit of excellence are what make this company what it is today. This award is as much yours as it is TDC’s,” said Michael Hassett. “The late nights, tight deadlines, and complex productions we’ve navigated together have been nothing short of remarkable, and we are incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved as a team. Thank you!”

Winning Production Company of the Year and Event Supplier of the Year solidifies TDC’s position as a leader in event production and technology. As the company looks to the future, it remains committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology, creating unforgettable experiences for audiences in Australia and around the globe.

“It’s a reminder that what we do has a lasting impact. We are so proud to be part of this vibrant, creative industry, and we’re even more excited about what the future holds,” added Hassett.

Looking ahead In 2025, TDC will launch ‘Livin The Dream, TDC Life Insights’ on LinkedIn, sharing expertise into their innovative approaches to event and entertainment production. To sign up, please visit: TDC Life Insights.