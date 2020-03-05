New Gear

5 Mar 2020

Dynacord SONICUE Sound system software



Dynacord’s Sonicue offers a new way of working with OCA (AES70) controlled sound systems (TGX-, IPX- and RCM28 equipped amplifiers). It allows system engineers to streamline the control and configuration of their OCA (AES70) enabled loudspeaker system. The software allows direct access to every system parameter on the fly, for fast set-up and tuning. Designed for third party plug-ins and interfaces with surrounding software.


Contact
Pacific AV
www.pacificav.co.nz or (09) 947 5230

