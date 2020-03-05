Dynacord SONICUE Sound system software







Dynacord’s Sonicue offers a new way of working with OCA (AES70) controlled sound systems (TGX-, IPX- and RCM28 equipped amplifiers). It allows system engineers to streamline the control and configuration of their OCA (AES70) enabled loudspeaker system. The software allows direct access to every system parameter on the fly, for fast set-up and tuning. Designed for third party plug-ins and interfaces with surrounding software.





Contact:

Pacific AV

www.pacificav.co.nz or (09) 947 5230





