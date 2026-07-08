Dynacord VZX-8 Zone Audio Processor

The new Dynacord VZX-8 is the much anticipated addition the new power amp range and offers a range of amazing new features. Designed for multizone applications such as bars, clubs, RSAs, regional airports, shopping malls and more.

At the core of the platform lies the VZX-8 8-Zone Audio Processor – a powerful and flexible front-end. Far more than a simple zone mixer, it is equipped with extensive I/O capabilities, internal storage and sophisticated signal processing for more complex audio setups. To ensure security, the VZX-8 is password protected for different user roles and credentials.

The audio processor provides eight zone outputs and facilitates up to 20 processed input sources, including eight balanced mic/line inputs with phantom power. A total of eight GPIO ports are freely assignable as analog or digital inputs and outputs, with two ready/fault contacts for supervision. For integration with PA/VA systems, an emergency override input for line level or 70/100v signals is also available.

Inside, a comprehensive DSP package delivers maximum flexibility for background music, paging tasks and smaller live performances. Allowing full matrix flexibility without the complexity of an open-architecture DSP, the VZX-8 offers both standard and advanced DSP functionality including EQs, ducking, compression, Automatic Gain Control, Noise Gate, FX, room EQ and FIR-based speaker presets. Eight zone mixes are available, with multiple active sources. Levels of the output zones can be managed with Ambient Noise Compensation (ANC) to adapt automatically to ambient conditions. When needed, individual delay lines and subwoofer time alignments can be configured for optimal performance in larger spaces.

A virtual mixer with Automixer (AMM) and FX also facilitates live mixing on any zone making it ideal for houses of worship, bars with DJs, or fitness classes. A unique Virtual Mixer URL and QR code is provided to prevent unauthorised changes to the rest of the audio system.

The VZX-8 comes with a 32 GB MicroSD card, enabling storage of music, messages, automatic configuration backups and more. Setups can be easily copied and transferred between systems using the VZX web app. A built-in message player allows for message triggering via GPIOs, the VCS-8 8-Zone Call Station, or other connected devices.

The VZX-8 is a highly versatile multi zone processor to suit many everyday applications.



Set up via simple GUI.

The VZX-8 8-Zone Audio Processor features 20 processed input sources, 8 processed zone outputs and advanced DSP features including a Virtual Mixer with AMM, ANC, AGC, EQ with FIR, and more. Loudspeaker presets for Electro-Voice and third-party loudspeakers allow installers to instantly maximize system performance.

20 processed input sources including 8 balanced Mic/Line inputs

Full Matrix DSP: input EQ, compression, AGC, Noise Gate, FX, room EQ, speaker EQ with FIR and more

Virtual Mixer with Automixer (AMM) and FX available for live mixing on any zone

32 GB MicroSD card included for storing music, messages and configuration files

Compatible with SONICUE speaker databases for EV Loudspeakers and more: maximize the performance of your system, instantly

2 x RJ45 Accessory ports work reliably with cable lengths up to 1640 feet (500M) per port, allowing 16 devices total

Add VCS-8 Call stations and VWP wall panel controllers with display for level, zone, source control to complete your system

Stock due in August 2026

Come and see the VZX series at the ENTECH Roadshow 2026