Ei Productions for Two Door Cinema Club

Ei Productions delivered another series of great gigs over the last month, supplying the lighting and LED screen package for Two Door Cinema Club and Declan McKenna on their Australian Tour.

The Irish Indie-dance formation Two Door Cinema Club and Declan McKenna joined forces for their first-ever co-headline tour of Australia presented by Triple J.

The Ei Productions team used their VuePix Infiled ER screens, together with the Acme PixelLine IPs, to capture and ignite the infectious energy of the artist’s performance of their chart-topping hits.

Performing at stunning outdoor stages from the Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena, … to smaller venues such as Perth’s Ice Cream Factory and Bar On The Hill in Newcastle.