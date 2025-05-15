Elation Expands Warranty Coverage on Key Product Lines

Elation is strengthening its commitment to product quality and reinforcing confidence in its offerings by expanding warranty coverage on several product lines.

The KL Series and OPS Series* (Outdoor Permanent Specification) series, along with the FUZE PENDANT and FUZE PENDANT COMPACT, now come with an expanded, complete 5-year fixture warranty for long-term protection. Additionally, the company’s new PARAGON Series, as well as full-spectrum FUZE Series luminaires**, benefit from 3-year warranty coverage, offering enhanced assurance for customers. The warranties cover not only the light engines but also any manufacturing defects, materials, and workmanship, ensuring full protection throughout the extended coverage period.***

Eric Loader, Elation’s Global Vice President of Sales, commented on the enhanced policy: “At Elation, product quality has always been our top priority, and these expanded warranties reflect that commitment. We’re proud to provide our customers with this added peace of mind, supported by years of extensive testing, after-sales research, and real-world data that have confirmed to us the extraordinary reliability of our products. Our goal is to continue delivering real value to our customers, and we stand behind our products with confidence.”

The OPS series is designed to withstand the elements and includes ruggedized versions of select Elation products within the IP65/66 range. These durable fixtures are built for permanent installations in demanding environments like theme parks, cruise ships and other marine applications, museums, experiential installations, and more, making them a perfect fit for long-lasting use in both indoor and outdoor settings.

*Current OPS offerings include:

Moving Lights

PROTEUS LUCIUS OPS

PROTEUS RAYZOR 760 OPS

Static Lights

SIX+ PAR S OPS

SIX+ PAR L OPS

**FUZE PROFILE, FUZE SPOT, FUZE WASH FR, FUZE WASH 500, FUZE MAX PROFILE, FUZE MAX SPOT, FUZE TEATRO

***See warranty for details