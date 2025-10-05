Elation Lighting Acquires X-Laser, Delivering World-Class Laser Solutions Globally

Acquisition adds leading laser products to Elation’s portfolio while establishing U.S.-based manufacturing and support.

Elation Lighting Inc., a global leader in entertainment lighting solutions, has acquired the X-Laser brand and assets and launched X-Laser USA, a new independent company that will continue operating under the X-Laser name.

X-Laser: A Leader in Safe, High-Powered Laser Technology

Founded in the U.S., X-Laser has become one of the most recognised high-powered entertainment laser manufacturers in North America. The company has earned a reputation for innovation, compliance, and customer-first service, delivering industry-leading laser projectors for entertainment and industrial applications. Known for its FDA-varianced safety systems, advanced optics, and engineering excellence, X-Laser has consistently made high-powered laser effects more accessible and reliable for productions of all sizes.

U.S. Manufacturing Site and Service Center

X-Laser USA will operate from the X-Laser facility in Laurel, Maryland, led by General Manager Adam Raugh, a 20-year engineering expert in laser manufacturing and regulatory compliance. The Maryland location, which serves as X-Laser’s R&D and production hub, will also serve as a U.S. manufacturing site for select Elation products, as well as an East Coast service center for Elation. The Laurel facility represents a strategic investment by Elation in U.S. manufacturing and rapid prototyping, giving X-Laser USA enhanced domestic production capabilities alongside its engineering expertise.

Global Distribution Through Elation’s Network

X-Laser’s professional laser series—both existing and future products—will soon be available worldwide through Elation’s global distribution network, including its offices in Los Angeles, Mexico City, and the Netherlands. The expanded reach will give customers easier access to X-Laser’s products, while providing unified support alongside Elation’s lighting, control, and atmospheric solutions.

Strengthening the ADJ Group of Companies

Beyond Elation, X-Laser’s technology and manufacturing capabilities will also support other brands within the ADJ Group of Companies, including ADJ Products and Acclaim Lighting, further strengthening the group’s offerings to both entertainment and architectural markets worldwide.

“The addition of X-Laser represents an exciting and complementary expansion to our group of companies,” said Toby Velazquez, CEO of Elation and President of the ADJ Group. “X-Laser not only brings world-class laser products but also unmatched expertise in engineering, manufacturing, software development, and compliance. Together, we can diversify our portfolio, strengthen U.S. production, and deliver even more groundbreaking solutions to our customers worldwide. We are thrilled to welcome the talented X-Laser team into the Elation family.”

Commitment to Customers and the Future

“It’s an honor to become part of a team I’ve looked up to for years,” said Adam Raugh, General Manager of X-Laser USA. “Partnering with Elation opens our technology and products to new markets and customers around the world while allowing us to continue doing what we do best: inventing and building world-class laser solutions. We’re excited about the opportunities ahead.”

For existing X-Laser customers, it’s business as usual — all current products, warranties, and service will continue to be fully supported through the Laurel, MD facility, now with the added resources of Elation’s global network behind them.

“Lasers are one of the most impactful visual effects in entertainment, and X-Laser has built its name on making them safe, reliable, and creative,” said Eric Loader, Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Elation. “Through Elation’s worldwide distribution, more designers and venues will soon have access to that technology, and we’re proud to support X-Laser’s continued growth while expanding the solutions we can offer our customers.”

The announcement underscores Elation’s long-term vision of diversifying solutions for entertainment professionals while investing in innovation, service, and customer value. It also reinforces Elation’s commitment to establishing local manufacturing in the U.S., strengthening both domestic production and customer support. The news also coincides with the ADJ Group of Companies’ 40th anniversary, underscoring the group’s ongoing commitment to innovation and expansion into new categories, while continuing to shape the future of entertainment technology.

Refreshed Visual Identity

Alongside the acquisition, X-Laser unveils a refreshed visual identity anchored by a modern new logo. Designed to reflect both its heritage and its future within the Elation family, the new look incorporates bold color gradients and a streamlined mark, symbolizing energy, precision, and innovation. Introduced with the new brand slogan “X Marks Innovation,” the identity reinforces X-Laser’s evolution while keeping its focus on safe, reliable, and creative laser solutions.

For more on X-Laser USA: https://x-laser.com/

For more on Elation: http://www.elationlighting.com/