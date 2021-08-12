ENTECH 2022 locks venues and dates

After the infection holiday, 2022 is the year of ENTECH again with the roadshow returning in August.

Starting at Christchurch’s Airforce Museum on Thursday August 11, TSB in Wellington follows on Tuesday August 16 and then Grand Millennial in Auckland on Thursday August 18. The show is timed for the off-year to give ETNZ clear space for its convention, held each second year.

The 2020 tour was cancelled and the decision was taken to not run in 2021 to avoid a clash with ETNZ which is an incredibly important peak industry body. “Amazingly Australia doesn’t have anything like ETNZ”, comments ENTECH founder Julius Grafton. “We totally love NZ, in particular the ‘can-do’ attitude and the lack of the federation mess we endure in Australia”.

Roadshow NZ is gaining some new features in 2022, building on the popular additions of free barista coffee until happy hour, and the amazing innovation ‘Chip Man’, which has caught on in Australia. Yes, hot chips on a cold afternoon with local beer is a thing at happy hour. The other new to NZ feature is the crew well-being zone, where support is ready for everyone.

“Our industry has had a flogging”, says Grafton, “so it’s important we come together and rebuild. That’s our theme in 2022.”

www.entech-roadshow.com