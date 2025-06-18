ENTECH celebrates 31 years with new PTZ Camera Expo focus

To celebrate their remarkable 31 years of ENTECH roadshows ENTECH’s organisers have added a unique, new and compelling PTZ Camera Expo focus to all of their upcoming events.

ENTECH MD Julius Grafton explained, “Live video has dramatically expanded in recent years evidenced by large screen market revenues up 40% since 2022. The ecosystem to feed screens such as billboards, stadium screens, and digital signage has also widened. So, when over 3,000 visitors and national delegates from facilities, venues, rental houses, corporates, schools and universities at the last ENTECH roadshows told us they wanted to see more video exhibits and a stronger emphasis on PTZ camera solutions, we listened. As a result, PTZ solutions will be a major focus of the next ENTECH roadshows.”

Crowds gather at ENTECH

Launched in 1994 as a groundbreaking ‘big box’ multi-day tradeshow, ENTECH redefined and continues to redefine how the AV industry connects by creating a vibrant, all-encompassing platform for professional AV, lighting and staging technology.

Grafton added, “Live shows, sport and events increasingly use PTZ cameras to capture action on the roll or zoom in as required. As a result of our focus on this technology every future ENTECH will have and feature some of the world’s biggest manufacturers and resellers of PTZ solutions taking centre stage.”

Over the last three decades ENTECH has cemented its position as the place where the industry’s trailblazers, manufacturers and distributors of cutting-edge professional audio, video, lighting and staging equipment showcase their latest innovations to captivate a national audience.

Julius Grafton concluded, “Companies exhibit at ENTECH as its cost-effective, high-impact roadshow format delivers their products directly to a national market, efficiently maximising reach and ROI. Then a powerhouse crowd of decision-makers, buyers, specifiers, consultants, installers, production managers and facility managers visit the show all hungry for the latest tech to elevate their projects. To help exhibitors and attendees further maximise their time and investment we will be announcing a range of new and innovative offerings for future ENTECH roadshows. Our new PTZ focus is the first of those.”

ENTECH will visit Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth in May 2026. ENTECH Roadshow is space limited for national exhibitors – typically distributors – with freight carried in dedicated trucks. Limited spaces are held for video distributors and resellers who book early.

About ENTECH

ENTECH Roadshow is the only trade show for AV and entertainment technology professionals that visits every major population centre in Australia, opening up access to more business opportunities than any other event. ENTECH will visit Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth in May 2026, bringing a fresh perspective on the industry as a whole to every local market.

As confirmed by the ISE exhibition in Barcelona, our industry has now entered a phase we’re calling ‘post-converged’. The worlds of unified communications, IT, AV, lighting, video, audio, signage, staging, and control have gone past the transition period of becoming networked and controlled by software and entered a new phase where new business models, products, and markets are emerging. Manufacturers that were once focussed on one aspect of live performance or recording are now creating products for corporate meeting rooms. Companies that were creating platforms for digital signage are now offering room control and corporate communications. Lighting companies that power huge stadium gigs are creating networked architectural products, as are their audio counterparts. And at the centre of all this, the customer, be they installer, production firm, or consultant, is now part IT manager and concerned with the integration of systems as a whole.

https://www.entech-roadshow.com