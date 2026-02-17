ENTECH features new immersive Audio and Vision Demo Experiences at all 2026 events

ENTECH has announced yet another first with the launch of new immersive Audio and Vision Demo Experiences at its roadshow events for AV and entertainment technology professionals that visit every major population centre in Australia and New Zealand – kicking off in May this year.

ENTECH CEO Kate McKenzie explained, “Following feedback from exhibitors and visitors, we have upgraded all of our 2026 venues to deliver fully enclosed, controlled environments where it matters most. This means natural or ambient light will be maximised for demonstration potential and critically will help focus on our new, dedicated and immersive Audio and Vision Demo Experience areas.”

The 2026 ENTECH program places a strong focus on venues that support high-impact audio and vision demonstrations allowing technology to be experienced exactly as it was designed.

McKenzie added, “These venue improvements underpin the introduction of our new, dedicated and immersive Audio and Vision Demo Zones which run throughout the day at every ENTECH event in Australia and New Zealand. These dedicated zones enable ENTECH 2026 to move away from the old side-by-side comparisons in favour of structured, exhibitor-led demonstrations giving attendees the very best possible experiences.”

ENTECH CEO Kate McKenzie

Within the new Audio and Vision Demo Zones each participating brand is allocated a scheduled, standalone demo slot, promoted to the public ahead of the show, ensuring ultra-focused engagement with interested audiences.

Live sound technology continues to evolve rapidly and the new Audio Demo Zones reflect that pace of change. Exhibitors will have dedicated live audio time to demonstrate system performance, design philosophy and key features.

Sensible Sound Pressure Level (SPL) limits will be in place to ensure impactful demonstrations while maintaining a comfortable environment across the wider tradeshow floor.

The dedicated Vision Demo Zones will encompass the latest LED video walls, display screens and lighting technologies. These zones are specifically designed to showcase brightness, colour accuracy, contrast, resolution, motion and creative effects in optimal conditions.

Kate McKenzie concluded, “With all 2026 venues now fully enclosed and light-controlled, exhibitors can demonstrate visual performance without interference from daylight, whether presenting large-format LED walls, display technologies, or integrated lighting elements. Vision exhibitors will present in the same structured, non-competitive format as audio, with timetabled demo slots and a presentation and support area on stage alongside their equipment.”

Together, the upgraded venues and new immersive Audio and Vision Demo Zones represent a significant evolution of the ENTECH roadshow and tradeshow experience delivering clearer, fairer and more immersive demonstrations for exhibitors and a richer, more informative event for visitors and attendees.

The ENTECH Roadshows are the only mobile trade shows for AV and entertainment technology professionals. They will visit Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth in May 2026, Auckland and Wellington in July 2026 and Christchurch in August 2026.

ENTECH Roadshow is space limited and for information on any remaining opportunities go to: www.entech-roadshow.com