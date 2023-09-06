ENTECH NZ RETURNS AS AU SELLS OUT

After an enforced hiatus the AV Roadshow returns to New Zealand, with dates confirmed for Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in August 2024.

Organiser Kate McKenzie, speaking to CX on the sidelines of the successful ETNZ Conference last week in Wellington, confirmed plans. “Foremost we are Platinum supporters of ETNZ and really admire the hard work they do. Talking to exhibitors and industry techs at the ETNZ trade show it was clear ENTECH Roadshow will resume where we left off. We had really receptive reactions. We confirmed with ETNZ that we will run on the off year to their convention, which they next run in 2025. The market approves of that schedule”.

Following the previous format the roadshow starts in Auckland on Tuesday 6 August, rolling south to Wellington’s iconic Shed 6 on Thursday 8 August. The trucks then cross to the South Island, for the final show in Christchurch on Tuesday 13 August. The Christchurch show offers trade from further afield a free hotel room, an initiative that boosts attendance from across the island.

Venue availability constrains the size of the show, which is expected to sell out as it has previously. Meanwhile the Australia 2023 roadshow is sold out, and rolls this October with free registration open now to beat the queues: www.entech-roadshow.com