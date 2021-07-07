ENTECH Returns to NZ in 2022

After the chaos of Pandemic, ENTECH will return on its usual pattern next winter.

The ‘every second, even year’ model with Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch will resume, with dates and venues to be announced next month.

The previous ENTECH roadshow in NZ saw 15% improvement in numbers, and a record field of audio, lighting, staging and video brands – with around 65 staff and two trucks on the road.

“I’d anticipate a slightly smaller take-up in 2022 since some of our industry has been beaten up with lockdowns here and in Australia”, says founder Julius Grafton.

“2020 was a hellscape, and 2021 is sleepy hollow for us as well, but it has given Kate and I time to refine and improve how we do roadshows. We even learned a new adjective courtesy of a mate in Nelson – ‘munted’ – and it fits the situation so well!” he said.

