ENTECH sees record interest as it launches Tech Trains for 2026

ENTECH is seeing record interest from exhibitors for its 2026 Australian and New Zealand roadshows at the same time as it launches Tech Trains at all of its future events.

ENTECH CEO Kate McKenzie explained, “We are seeing more exhibitors than usual sign up in advance for fear of missing out and due to the fact that there is truck limited national exhibition space. Generally, each roadshow attracts a core return component of major product distributors who recognise the return on investment from our ‘easy day’ format. They appreciate the Tuesday and Thursday timing, allowing working work travel and customer visits in each major city between show days. This year they and many others, are voting with their feet and signing up early.”

Another reason for the advance excitement and interest is the fact that ProVideo is a major focus for all ENTECH 2026 roadshows.

McKenzie added, “In 2026, the ENTECH Roadshows will go deeper into video and broadcast AV. Alongside our strengths in audio, lighting and staging we’re adding fresh focus on live video, PTZ cameras, vision capture, editing and production through our EnTalks sessions. With over half of our 3,000+ visitors citing video as essential in their work, this is the ideal time for exhibitors to connect with a growing, highly engaged audience.”

As if that were not enough ENTECH is also introducing Tech Trains at ENTECH 2026 roadshows.

McKenzie explained, “Tech Trains are a guided tour of the national exhibits, where each train – there are 4 per day – covers a group of exhibitors. The tour guide walks the group to each stand and with a portable PA, each exhibitor gives a comprehensive stand and company summary. This helps personalise each exhibit so people can come back and ask specific questions and know the names of the experts.”

As McKenzie points out, the Tech Trains give attendees much better personalisation for products and solutions whilst putting a name to the company face and helping them know more about the tech on show.

She concluded, “Tech Trains bring great value to the attendees as they help them better understand the technology available from each exhibitor. With every exhibit space limited, it’s impossible for any exhibitor to show their full range, so it’s important people know what they can offer. Also, the feedback we have from attendees and exhibitors alike is clear – people want more video. Specifically, more live production video, such as PTZ cameras and they will certainly be getting all of the above at ENTECH 2026.”

The recent ENTECH NZ 2026 launch

ENTECH will visit Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth in May 2026, Auckland and Wellington in July 2026 and Christchurch in August 2026. ENTECH Roadshow is space limited for national exhibitors – typically distributors – with freight carried in dedicated trucks. Limited spaces are held for video distributors and resellers who book early.

Main Pic: Kate McKenzie at the recent ENTECH NZ 2026 launch