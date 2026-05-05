ENTECH Show Guide 2026 – Part 1

ENTECH rolls into Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Tuesday 19 May, Brisbane Showgrounds on Thursday May 21, Melbourne Showgrounds on Tuesday May 26, Adelaide Showground on Thursday May 28, before finishing up in Perth at HPC Stadium on Tuesday June 2.

Registration, the Seminar programme and Happy Hour are all free! So if you haven’t already registered, what are you waiting for? Scan this QR code and we’ll see you there!

We’ve pulled together all the latest gear, highest-profile companies and people travelling for the ENTECH Roadshow in 2026, packing it into this comprehensive guide of what to see when you get there.

Here is part 1 of 4:

Martin Audio

Martin Audio will be showcasing new gear at the ENTECH Roadshow for the first time this year. Stand features will include production essentials, including Torus’ constant-curvature array and Flex Point Co Axial Series, as well as the new Blackline Q Series for production and fixed install.

Martin Audio’s TiMax immersive system will also be demonstrated at the show working in conjunction with Allen & Heath consoles.

The demonstration area will feature products from the FlexPoint range, including the amazing four-inch FlexPoint, to the 12-inch FlexPoint, Cardioid subs, and more.

Drop by to see, hear and feel the difference from one of the world’s most respected manufacturers, and enjoy a Q&A with Anthony Russo and his team on all things left-field in audio.

Meyer Sound

The Meyer Sound stand at ENTECH 2026 will feature some of the company’s legendary cutting-edge products, including:

TIGRA – which delivers dynamic output in a right-sized footprint, with TIGRA-L reaching 146dB maximum SPL and TIGRA-W reaching 145dB maximum SPL. Its 55Hz to 16kHz linear response and PANTHER-matched low-frequency contour ensure seamless integration with flagship products.

Whether flown, stacked, or used as fills, TIGRA adapts to the demands of the room – shaping coverage that feels deliberate and tailored. Every TIGRA loudspeaker is a complete system, with amplification and DSP on board, ready to be used where and how you need it.

TIGRA arrays feature controlled cardioid low frequency response at all power levels. Seamless sonic integration with 2100-LFC, 1800-LFC and the USW family ensures full range systems can be designed and deployed with confidence. Power and focus in one unified product range.

Also on the Meyer Sound stand will be 1800-LFC. Designed for precision in every application, 1800-LFC maintains stable frequency and phase response through its 30Hz to 125Hz operating range. 1800-LFC delivers deep, articulate low-frequency sound with a latest-generation 18-inch driver. With a 134dB maximum linear SPL (AES75), it delivers linear performance at any level, with the power required for impactful musical productions and clarity necessary for speech-driven environments.

GEN-1 – is the technology powering the next generation of Meyer Sound systems. With built-in processing and seamless connectivity, it integrates legacy analogue, modern audio networks, and everything in between. GEN-1 integrates with Milan AVB, AES67, and analogue without converters or external processors – just direct-to-network audio, ready to scale. With built-in digital signal processing, it lets your loudspeakers communicate back, rather than just receive audio. Real-time system health and status reporting via Nebra lets you see what’s working – and what’s not.

GEN-1 brings the power of a GALAXY output into your loudspeaker. Connected to Nebra, GEN-1 delivers 10-band parametric EQ, U-shaping filters, delay, product integration and atmospheric correction. In ASTRYA-140 screen channel loudspeakers, it also delivers Bluehorn phase correction.

NADIA will also be on show at ENTECH – a powerful network-based digital audio processing and distribution platform for Constellation acoustic systems by Meyer Sound. Optimised around the needs of venues of all genres and styles, NADIA brings new levels of performance to Constellation systems while streamlining costs, equipment needs, and energy consumption.

It pairs perfectly with Meyer Sound’s Spacemap Go spatial sound design tool, bringing new versatility to venues by offering the ability to support performances with stunningly natural active acoustics, multi-channel spatial audio, or both.

With NADIA, Constellation systems can provide more discrete zones at a lower cost for even greater acoustical realism and room adaptability.

NAS

NAS will be showcasing the AbsenIcon X136F, a 136-inch foldable all-in-one Micro LED display designed for mobility and professional use. Offering full-HD resolution, high brightness, wide viewing angles, and smooth motion, the display delivers strong visual performance across meetings, education, events, and presentation spaces. Its foldable structure, electric height adjustment, road-case integration, and Android 11 platform enable fast setup, easy transport, wireless sharing, and intelligent control in a wide range of environments.

On the audio front, NAS will have two advanced reinforcement solutions from dBTechnologies on show. The recently launched VIO L1608 is a compact yet powerful three-way active line array module that delivers high output, precise midrange, and consistent coverage from a small footprint, supported by advanced rigging, networking, and seamless ecosystem integration.

Complementing this, the Ingenia IG5TR is a high-performance column speaker designed for both live sound and installations, featuring beam steering and beamforming, flexible deployment options, and intelligent DSP control to provide precise, controlled sound even in acoustically challenging spaces.

Rounding out the showcase will be two major system platforms from d&b audiotechnik. The CL-Series CCL system is a compact, scalable cardioid line array delivering high clarity, controlled directivity, and efficient deployment for mobile and installed applications, with full compatibility across the d&b workflow. The Australian launch of the U-Series marks a new generation of compact multipurpose point-source loudspeakers, offering unmatched flexibility in system architecture, elegant invisible-rigging design, consistent sonic performance, and advanced networking options to adapt effortlessly to diverse technical and logistical requirements.

www.nas.solutions

Allen & Heath

The Allen & Heath team are hitting the road for the ENTECH Roadshow, showcasing the complete lineup of Allen & Heath digital consoles. Front and centre will be the reimagined Avantis. The Avantis V2.0 firmware brings dPack expansion, RackUltra FX compatibility, and a range of new features, including increased channel and bus count, and even more Dyn8 processors to the range. In addition, the team will also be showcasing the rest of the 96kHz family, spanning a total of five iconic series.

The ultra compact CQ range is perfect for musicians and bands in a super portable format. The Qu Series, known for its ‘walk up and mix’ usability now offers an increased channel count and native Dante options. The powerful SQ mixers are popular for touring, houses of worship, and corporate events, with a host of expansive networking options. Finally, the flagship dLive system rounds out the lineup, so head to Allen & Heath’s stand and get hands-on with the range.

The team are keen for you to experience the range up close, and looking forward to seeing you there!