ENTECH Show Guide 2026 – Part 2

ENTECH rolls into Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Tuesday 19 May, Brisbane Showgrounds on Thursday May 21, Melbourne Showgrounds on Tuesday May 26, Adelaide Showground on Thursday May 28, before finishing up in Perth at HPC Stadium on Tuesday June 2.

Registration, the Seminar programme and Happy Hour are all free! So if you haven’t already registered, what are you waiting for? Scan this QR code and we’ll see you there!

We’ve pulled together all the latest gear, highest-profile companies and people travelling for the ENTECH Roadshow in 2026, packing it into this comprehensive guide of what to see when you get there.

Here is part 2 of 4:

Audio Logistics

At this year’s ENTECH Roadshow, Audio Logistics will be showcasing a comprehensive range of professional audio solutions from its leading international brands, highlighting the company’s capability to deliver end-to-end system solutions across installation, portable reinforcement, and large-scale live sound applications.

The lineup includes Adamson’s VG and IS Series for high-performance touring and installed systems, Void Acoustics’ Air 12 and Venu 6 for premium venue applications, and Sowa’s Live 6 and Tour 6 wireless speaker systems, offering flexible portable solutions across live production environments.

Then there’s AUDAC’s VEXO206 and new VIRO-C Series for installation-focused loudspeaker solutions, and the new Compass Audio Outfield Series, designed for versatile outdoor and field applications. Beyond the loudspeakers, products from AUDAC and UNiKA form the system infrastructure layer, supporting seamless system integration from input to output.

In addition, an Adamson immersive audio experience will run continuously throughout the day, with a Void Acoustics system demonstration taking place at 1:30pm.

Eventec

Eventec is bringing a powerhouse lineup of production technology to the ENTECH Roadshow this year, focused on versatility and high-impact visual performance.

Leading the charge is the new range of Event Lighting Outdoor Parcans, featuring integrated Electronic Frost. This innovative feature allows users to instantly transition from a concentrated wash to a wider, smoother flood of light via DMX, providing incredible flexibility from a single fixture. Eventec is also showcasing the OPERA Z range of theatre lighting, a sophisticated collection of seven fresnel and profile models designed to excel in both indoor and outdoor environments.

Visual excellence continues with the latest Lampro Black Face LED screens, delivering bolder contrast and more vibrant colours for professional staging. For those focused on the mechanics of the show, the JDP Kyra Chain Motors will also be on display, demonstrating why they are the preferred choice for practical and creative rigging. Adding to its existing trussing and staging offerings, Eventec is showcasing the first edition of Event Lighting’s Pre-Rig Truss, making it easier than ever to create unique staging designs while transporting and storing them with ease. Eventec is also thrilled to host Simon Bennett – the visionary behind the Wolfmix Lighting Controller – on its stand during ENTECH’s East Coast leg (Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne). Simon will be providing hands-on demonstrations of this intuitive, game-changing controller and the exciting new Wolfmix Wing.

Finally, the ENTECH Roadshow marks a major milestone for Eventec – which will be announcing an exciting new brand partnership. The addition to the Eventec family further expands its commitment to providing world-class solutions to the Australian market. Whether you are looking for IP-rated fixtures, high-contrast video, or the latest in motor technology, visit the Eventec stand to see its latest innovations in action.

Design Quintessence

Design Quintessence (DQ) has been supporting the industry for over 30 years, supplying products that deliver dependability, safety, and efficiency for crews handling transport, rigging, and on-site workflows. At ENTECH, DQ will showcase solutions designed to make these processes more reliable and manageable.

On display is the Ovation Standard Range – including the Mother Trucker, Chain Hoist Packer, Screen Lift Case, and Stack Rack – built for durability, efficient handling, and everyday use. Also featured are Lite Rail and Altimate Rigging Solutions load cells, delivering the gold standard in safety with precise, real-time readings at every hoist and rigging point. Completing the display are Modular Lighting Stack Rack, new Pre-Rig systems for rapid deployment, and the Performer Stage Modular Steps – ‘Step Up Your Stage’ – designed to make your stairs part of the performance. This all-in-one step spans the full width of your stage, allowing riser integration, while under-step space accommodates LED lighting bars for visual impact. Optional translucent, clear, or opaque stair riser covers create a professional, gap-free look, inspiring creative stage design while providing safe, reliable access.

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QSC

QSC Pro are a globally recognised leader in professional sound, trusted by musicians, production companies, venues, and integrators for delivering powerful, reliable, and high-performance audio solutions. With a legacy built on innovation and engineering excellence, QSC designs products that combine cutting-edge DSP, robust build quality, and intuitive usability. From portable loudspeakers to large-scale concert systems, QSC empowers audio professionals to achieve consistent, premium sound in any environment.

At this year’s ENTECH Roadshow, QSC will showcase three standout solutions designed for modern audio applications:

The new CB10 – a versatile battery-powered loudspeaker delivering impressive output and clarity in a compact, portable form, ideal for events on the move

The KC12 column system – offers a sleek, all-in-one design with wide dispersion and refined audio performance, perfect for performers, corporate presentations, and small venues

Rounding out the lineup is the L Class line array system; QSC’s flagship scalable solution, engineered for large-scale production with advanced DSP, exceptional headroom, and tour-grade deployment flexibility

Audio-Technica will also be on QSC Pro’s stand this year, showcasing the AT-BP3600 Immersive Audio microphone along with its range of digital wireless systems, including the very popular in-ear monitoring system. Pop by the stand and check them out.