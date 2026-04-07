ENTECH Theatres – Come Present. We Pay.

Fix Subs. Kiss Blood. Disaster.

Starting next month, ENTECH rolls across Australia with free sessions on the show floor in the NW Group ENTECH Theatres, unveiling new, classic, topical and even controversial content.

We’re calling for presenters. You’ll receive a handsome $300 costs allowance to “come and show us what you’ve got (or what you did)” in your city. Ben Clarke from SMAART will literally help you ‘fix your subs!’

Maybe you’ve delivered a strange or standout gig. A clever implementation. Last time LD Motley riveted us in Brisbane with a ‘show all’ of KISS, a band he lit for a lifetime. And the famous Green Light/Blood FUBAR.

A lesson learned the hard way. Anything across the entertainment tech spectrum -lighting, audio, staging, screens, video – or simply an event worth showing off.

Send your proposal NOW and get on the program. Email jason@vcscreative@gmail.com

The Theatre sessions run from 11:30am to 4:00pm, and have featured diverse, technical and sometimes downright fantastic content. For 2026, our largest roadshow ever, the schedule is wide open, but filling fast.

Pivotal – if less flashy – are the essential ‘Meet the Integrators’ sessions in all five capital cities. These create a forum between integrators and their prospective customers – especially those of us faced with the hard decisions of awarding EOIs, tenders, and ultimately choosing integrity. Integrators can pitch their businesses to prospective csutomers with 10 minute elvator pitches for FREE – email jason@vcscreative@gmail.com to pormote your install business!