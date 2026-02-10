News

ETC Announces Expanded 5-Year Warranty

It’s not a secret that ETC stands behind every product they make. With industry-leading technical support available 24/7/365, knowledgeable customer service reps available to help with all your product needs, and a systems group working hard to ensure that what you expect is what’s installed on site, ETC is there when you need them.

This announcement is one more bullet point demonstrating ETC’s continued commitment to building products with long-lasting quality and support. As of January 1, 2026, the vast majority of the ETC portfolio is covered by a minimum 5-year warranty. This includes but is not limited to the following product families: Eos, Hog, fos/4, Desire, Irideon, Source Four, Mosaic, ColorSource V, ArcSystem, Echo, Echoflex, Sensor, F-Drive, Foundation, Prodigy, Response, Mosaic, Paradigm, and ColorSource.

Automated lights will now receive an additional year of coverage, increasing from 2 to 3 years, with a 5-year warranty on the LED array.

Click to read ETC’s warranty statements.

