ETC Welcomes Pharos to the Family

ETC is excited to announce a decisive step toward defining the next era of architectural lighting control with the acquisition of longtime collaborator, Pharos Architectural Controls (Pharos). Pharos is a UK-based developer and manufacturer of dynamic lighting control systems used in architectural, themed entertainment, and large-scale visual installations. This investment builds on more than two decades of partnership between ETC and Pharos whose 21-year history of innovation, reliability, and customer-first service has played a central role in the evolution of ETC’s architectural product line.

As the designer and manufacturer behind ETC’s Mosaic product family, Pharos has long shared ETC’s culture of agile development, exceptional support, and dedication to product excellence. ETC’s CEO Dick Titus said, “We look forward to growing our long-standing partnership with Pharos. Their in-house development team continues to push the boundaries of dynamic lighting control, and their work will further strengthen ETC’s offerings in the global architectural lighting market.”

Pharos’ extensive market presence and robust sales network across EMEA and APAC positions ETC for enhanced growth worldwide. The highly respected Pharos brand gives ETC a powerful complementary platform to accelerate growth and broaden market reach.

Pharos will continue to operate as a stand-alone company. All existing sales and service relationships with Pharos will continue as normal and they will maintain their strong supply and licensing partnerships. Simon Hicks, Pharos CEO, said, “This is an exciting new chapter for Pharos and a fantastic opportunity for the team and our product. ETC provides a long-term home for the company, ensuring continuity of service for our customers, and we can now tap into a wealth of resources to help us accelerate our ambitious product development roadmap.”

ETC looks forward to building on this solid foundation, drawing on Pharos’ innovation, global reach, and customer-focused approach, to deliver even more value and opportunity to clients around the world.