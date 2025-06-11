ETNZ Connect 2025: Reconnecting Aotearoa’s Entertainment Technology Sector

Two-day conference and tradeshow returns to Te Whaea this July

Entertainment Technology New Zealand (ETNZ) is set to host its biennial Connect 2025 Conference & Tradeshow on July 8–9 at Te Whaea: The National Dance & Drama Centre in Wellington. This event serves as a pivotal gathering for professionals in the entertainment technology sector, offering opportunities for networking, professional development, and exposure to the latest industry innovations. The conference will feature a series of seminar sessions designed to foster connection, collaboration, and learning among industry peers. Topics span lighting, sound, rigging, and production management. Attendees can expect insights into current trends, safety protocols, and emerging technologies shaping the future of live events in New Zealand.

Keynote Speaker

The conference will open with a keynote address by Mark Burlace, Director of Artistic Planning and Producing at The Australian Ballet. With extensive experience in large-scale productions and international touring, Burlace will share insights into the intersection of artistic vision and technical execution in the performing arts.

Tradeshow Exhibition

Running alongside the seminar sessions, the Connect 2025 tradeshow will bring together more than 30 leading suppliers and service providers from the entertainment technology industry. The exhibition floor will feature a diverse array of product demonstrations, hands-on gear, and knowledgeable reps ready to discuss innovations and solutions tailored for the New Zealand market.

Exhibitors include Aspiring Safety, Fiasco, Jands, John Herber, Kenderdine Electrical, LS Group, LSC Control Systems, MDR Sound & Lighting, Metro Productions, MusicWorks, Show Technology, Theatrelight NZ, The PA People and ULA Group.

The tradeshow will be a key networking hub and technical resource for attendees, from technicians and freelancers to venue managers and educators.

Additional Events

Beyond the core conference and tradeshow, ETNZ Connect 2025 will include an industry dinner, Production Managers Breakfast and Professional Development Sessions. These will be held pre-and post-conference and include sessions on L-Acoustics Systems and Workflow, ETC Console Training, and Prolyte Campus rigging safety.

Registration Details

Various ticket options are available, including full conference passes, single-day access, and tradeshow-only entry. Special rates are offered for ETNZ members, students, and apprentices.

For more information on registration, seminar schedules, and exhibitor details, visit the official ETNZ website: https://etnz.org/page-18178