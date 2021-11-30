Gabriel Vargas is a Melbourne-based singer-songwriter.
When I perform live, I’m playing acoustic guitar and singing. I also perform as part of a duo, which adds another guitar and voice, plus a footstomper. For both types of gigs, I’m generally working in clubs, pubs, and venues with 150 to 200 capacity.
I first came across the EV EVOLVE 30M when I played through one at a festival. I really loved the sound I got, and I also was really impressed listening to the other acts play through it. For me, it was kind of like picking up a guitar for the first time, trying it out, and falling in love with it. In these situations, if it sounds great, you go with it.
I will admit I was slightly biased toward the EV brand as I’ve owned and used their products for 15 years. I’ve been using EV speakers for my own PA and they’ve been more than durable and lasted the distance. For me, EV is a familiar brand with a good reputation.
While there’s larger and more powerful EVOLVE models available, the 50 and 50M, I’ve found the 30M packs more than enough punch for my application. I really like the wide dispersion (120 degrees) and the overall tonality fits in well with what I’m trying to achieve musically.
The biggest difference between the EVOLVE 30M and my old, traditional PA setup is the portability. Set up and pack down happens really quickly now. After two shoulder reconstructions, I was getting sick of lifting big speakers.
Having the Electro-Voice QuickSmart Mobile app on my phone to run the mixer means I can store settings and recall them. I’ve got my guitar with effects and vocal processing saved; I just hit the button in the app, load them up, and make slight adjustments based on the room and crowd. When I play in my duo, I’ve got my partner’s settings saved too. The Bluetooth connectivity means I don’t have to bring an aux cord for pre-show music. It’s all just so much less mucking around.
Sonically, the EVOLVE 30M doesn’t compromise; it’s an honest sound. The wide horizontal dispersion gives very even coverage. I’ve recommended the EVOLVE 30M to other musos, who have gone on to buy them, and they’ve given me the same feedback.
The Specs
Portable column speaker system with 6x 2.8” HF drivers and one 10” woofer. Onboard eight-channel digital mixer including studio-quality onboard effects and remote control capability.
Frequency range (-10 dB):
45 Hz to 20 KHz
Maximum SPL: 123 dB
Coverage (H x V): 120° x 40°
Amplifier rating: 1000 W
LF channel rating: 500 W
HF channel rating: 500 W
Crossover frequency: 200 Hz
Connectivity
4x XLR/TRS Combo Jack Line / Mic Input, 1x 1/4” TRS HI-Z input, 2x XLR/TRS Combo Jack for Stereo Line Input, 1x Stereo RCA Input, 1x 3.5 mm Stereo Input
1x Wireless Stereo Bluetooth Audio Input
1x 1/4” Foot Switch Input
1x XLR MIX OUT Output, 1x XLR AUX OUT Output
Physical
Sub (HxWxD): 448mm x 332mm x 432mm
Column (HxWxD):
620mm x 95mm x 157mm
Pole (2 pcs) (HxWxD):
600mm x 48mm x 55mm
Weight: Sub 15.8 kg, Column 2.7 kg,
Pole (2 pcs): 1.4 kg
Pricing
EVOLVE 30M (black or white)
RRP $2322.10 inc GST
EVOLVE 30M Soft Cover for Sub
RRP $112.20 inc GST
