Eventing the Future 2025 comes to Hamilton

Practical skills and bold ideas

The New Zealand Events Association (NZEA) annual conference, Eventing the Future 2025, will take place in Hamilton this September, marking a change in setting, and, to some extent, in emphasis. Running over three days at Claudelands Events Centre, this year’s programme sees a stronger focus on delivery and operations than in some previous editions. Session formats and speaker lineups lean more towards the realities of event production, logistics, and infrastructure. Whether that reflects a shift in strategy or a response to sector feedback, it places the event in closer conversation with those who typically work behind the scenes.

Elaine Linnell, General Manager, NZEA, agrees, “We’ve always aimed for the conference to reflect the full spectrum of the events sector. This year’s programme includes more voices from the operational and technical side, which we hope adds value for those making things happen on the ground as well as those working at the strategic level.”

Pre-Conference Workshops and Networking

The programme begins on Monday 1 September with a suite of optional practical skills sessions. These workshops are designed to offer hands-on insights into specific areas of event delivery, such as licensing, traffic management, and health and safety. Alongside the workshops, The Event Exchange will debut. A structured but informal networking format designed to connect suppliers, promoters, venues, and creatives, it promises more than mingling.

Keynotes and Sector Briefings

The two core conference days, 2nd to 3rd September, start with policy and strategic briefings. Minister for Tourism Hospitality Louise Upston opens and Kylie Hawker-Green, representing the Major Events Unit, follows with a government-focused session designed to clarify national priorities and resourcing settings. They aim to allow delegates step back from the daily detail and look at the wider picture: what’s changing, what’s stable, and where the challenges lie.

Panels and Case Studies

Panel discussions and case-based sessions form the bulk of the conference. The Festival Futures panel brings together producers from Kieran Spillane – Rhythm and Vines, David Higgins – Synthony, and Andrew Tuck – Homegrown to examine the evolving economics and expectations of major music events. Mark Kneebone, Live Nation NZ, contributes a solo session on touring logistics and technical requirements, while Steve Giles, Taupō District Council, presents a regional case study focused on building event capability at scale.

A separate panel will examine the operational impacts of the gig economy, which has reshaped industries reliant on freelance, contract, and temporary work, including live events. Panellists include Mike McMinn – Vidcom, Todd Wackrow – Sidekicker, William McLaren – Red Badge, and Jonna Ferrin – Ferrin Staffing, bringing perspectives from staffing, production, and security.

Special Topics: Sustainability and Funding

Two specialised sessions focus on sector-wide issues. Sustainability will be explored through a case-led video presentation by Fiona Morgan on SailGP’s approach, offering a platform for discussion around production and environmental responsibility. The final session addresses funding, with representatives from Pub Charity, Lion Foundation, and Grassroots Trust outlining practical considerations for successful applications in the current climate.

Gala Dinner & Awards

Tuesday night’s Gala Dinner is a core fixture of the programme. Held on 2nd September, it includes the NZEA New Zealand Event Awards, a long-running recognition of industry achievement across event design, delivery, community engagement, and technical innovation.

Finalists in this year’s Technology Innovation of the Year category highlight the growing visibility of production and integration professionals. Nominated projects include Fieldays 2024 – A Truly Connected Experience, and Spark Game Arena Live, both delivered by Satellite, as well as Z Manu World Champs and ManuTech Judging Software from Quantum Events.

Tāmaki Makaurau features prominently, with 23 nominations across multiple categories including Major or Mega Event, Sustainability Initiative, and Technology Innovation. Notable Auckland-based finalists include SYNTHONY Festival, ITM Sail Grand Prix, World Choir Games, and the decarbonisation work at Go Media Stadium.

More Relevant

Compared to previous editions, this year’s programme feels notably more aligned with the realities of delivery: budgets, logistics, safety, tech, and infrastructure. The addition of hands-on skills sessions, stronger representation from production-focused voices, and more deliberate networking formats suggest a conference that’s increasingly relevant to those who make events work, not just those who fund or promote them.

From the gig economy and festival operations panels to significant recognition of production innovation across the awards programme, Eventing the Future 2025 offers more entry points for CX readers than in past years. If you’ve been on the fence about attending, this might be the year where it speaks your language.