Fantastic News For Events Fantastic

International Cooperation

Modular Backdrops (A brand of Events Fantastic), and Mod Scenes (US) have announced a strategic distributorship partnership that brings together two of the event decor industry’s most beloved independent businesses. Event producers across Australia can now access a wider selection of durable, 3D, and tech-adaptable staging backdrops, backed by the personalised service that only independent companies can deliver.

The partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to innovation, quality craftsmanship, and the belief that exceptional events deserve exceptional service and solutions.

Event Fantastic’s Modular Backdrops have long been the top choice in Australia for events that require clean seamless three-dimensional aesthetics for corporate stage sets, gala awards, and exhibitions. And now the Australian events market has access to Mod Scenes’ versatile range of modular panel designs and DMX lifters.

After a decade as a production director for churches, concerts, and special events, Steven Hall, owner of Mod Scenes, realised he needed a simpler stage design solution that was less time-consuming yet visually compelling. This inspired his first modular set and the beginning of Mod Scenes, now the highest-rated stage design company in North America.

ANNUAL AWARDS NIGHT

Previously competitors in the US rental market, both owners recognised the need for independently-owned solutions in the event space. “It’s clear that we can do more together,” says Thomas Brown, owner of Modular Backdrops and its parent company, Events Fantastic Australia. “As a two-way distribution partner, we’re excited to bring Mod Scenes’ scenic panels and DMX lifters to the Australian market, and expand our reach with Modular Backdrops in the US.”

“Together, we can offer a wider array of products to the live production industry, but with the same flexibility, one-on-one support, and speed that our customers have loved for the past 10 years,” echoes Steven Hall, owner of Mod Scenes. “Now we have even more stage decor options that can scale to any size event.”

Modular Backdrops’ award-winning Augmented Projection Mapping technology (recognised with the 2018 Special Events Gala Awards for Best New Product or Technology) transforms event spaces into immersive visual environments. 3D panels create an uninterrupted canvas for high-resolution content, while compatibility with standard pipe and drape or truss rigging means AV companies can integrate it with their existing inventory.

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS NIGHT

Mod Scenes and Modular Backdrops are both known for creative applications and quick setup times. Modular Backdrops’ tool-free, single-action connection mechanism dramatically reduces installation time and results in completely hidden hardware. It’s the ideal backdrop for projection mapping applications, where competitors’ visible connection hardware disrupts the visual experience.

OUT OF THIS WORLD AFTER PARTY

The partnership was officially launched at the LDI (Live Design International) trade show in Las Vegas during the New Technologies Breakfast on December 7, 2025. Attendees got to experience the fully illuminated display of backdrops at one of the most high-tech conferences of the year.

Following on the heels of the Mod Scenes announcement, Events Fantastic Australia has been named a finalist for Cater+Event’s 2026 Gala Awards. The awards encapsulate the spirit of the events industry and celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of industry leaders.

Nominated for the 2025 Ray White Connect Conference, Events Fantastic is a finalist in the Best Event Produced for a Corporate or Association category. Held in August at the Gold Coast Convention Centre and Star Event Centre, a sold-out group of over 3,000 delegates enjoyed staging, audiovisual systems, lighting, decor, entertainment and logistics provided by Events Fantastic.

“We are honoured to be nominated for the incredible event we produced for the Ray White group, and to be recognised alongside such impressive nominees,” said Thomas Brown, Director of Events Fantastic. “This recognition reflects the dedication and creative vision of our entire team, as well as the outstanding collaborative relationship we’ve built with the Ray White Group.”

OUT OF THIS WORLD AFTER PARTY

Events Fantastic is joined by fellow nominees including the Delta Airlines Centennial Gala produced by BlueprintNYC, and Robinhood Presents Crypto Launch produced by the Total Management Group.

This nomination marks Events Fantastic’s third recognition at the Gala Awards. The company was previously nominated for two Gala Awards in 2018, taking home the win for Best New Product/Technology for their innovative augmented projection mapping onto their 3D Modular Panels.

Winners of the 2026 Gala Awards will be announced on March 3 at Catersource + The Special Event 2026 in Los Angeles.

www.eventsfantastic.com.au

—

Main Pic: MOD SCENES’ STEVEN AND SARAH HALL AND MODULAR BACKDROPS’ THOMAS BROWN AND CAROLINE HUTCHISON, AT LDI 2025