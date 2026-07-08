Feilding Civic Centre Installs Bettear Auracast System

The Feilding Civic Centre in Manawatu, New Zealand recently upgraded its accessibility offering with the installation of a new Bettear Auracast broadcast audio system, completed as part of a broader sound-system refurbishment.

Operated by the Feilding Civic Centre, the multi-purpose venue hosts everything from theatre productions and community events to civic functions and sporting activities. When planning the audio upgrade, the project team also began exploring ways to improve assistive listening for patrons.

Integrator Mark Marsden from Fauldings Sound recognised the opportunity to evaluate technologies to deliver clearer, more accessible audio at the same time as upgrading the core sound infrastructure.

“The Civic Centre is a multi-function venue and so it made sense to look at accessibility alongside the wider sound upgrade,” he explains.

A traditional hearing loop system was initially considered, but the building’s structure presented significant challenges that made installation impractical. Instead, the team began investigating alternative assistive-listening technologies and soon focused on Auracast, the emerging Bluetooth LE Audio standard designed to broadcast low-latency audio to multiple devices simultaneously.

Auracast enables users to receive audio directly on compatible hearing aids, earbuds or other hearables, offering a more flexible listening experience than legacy RF or infrared systems.

The installation was carried out by Kinetic Electrical with system design and product support from Bettear distributor JPRO. After evaluating options, the venue selected Bettear Auracast transmitters and receivers.

“Bettear’s technology offers more listening experiences than traditional assistive-listening systems, and even some Auracast solutions,” says Mark. “It supports hearing aids, Auracast-enabled hearables and earbuds, and can also be used for translation and tour-guiding applications alongside assistive listening, giving the venue greater flexibility both now and in the future.”

JPRO worked closely with the integrator throughout the design and commissioning process. According to the installation team, the support proved valuable in helping specify the right products and ensuring smooth deployment.

Although Auracast was new to the team, the installation process proved relatively straightforward.

“There was a learning curve, but it was easier to follow than loop systems,” Mark says. “With the product support we received from JPRO, specifying and installing the system went faster than expected.”

Bettear B-Caster streamers were installed to provide Auracast coverage in both the theatre and the multipurpose sports arena. To support users without compatible personal devices, the system also includes a number of B-RTX Experience receivers, along with B-Smarthive smart charging and configuration bays that allow the venue to manage, charge and deploy the receivers efficiently for events.

Integrated by Fauldings Sound and Kinetic Electrical

Commissioning support and design specification provided by JPRO