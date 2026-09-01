Geoff Smith appointed Chief Executive Officer of Jands

Jands, Australia’s leading distributor of professional audio, video and lighting technology, has announced the appointment of Geoff Smith as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 September 2026. The appointment was confirmed by the Jands Board and announced by Chairman and Founder Paul Mulholland.

Geoff brings 24 years with Jands to the role. He has held senior leadership positions across the business, including more than five years as Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for strategy, people, operations and supply, and earlier as General Manager of Distribution. His path to CEO also spans marketing and business development leadership, giving him a rare end-to-end view of how Jands serves its partners and customers.

Over more than two decades, Geoff has built deep relationships with Jands’ world-renowned brand partners and across the professional AV, entertainment and installation industry in Australia and New Zealand. Those relationships, and the trust behind them, have been central to the company’s success and remain at the heart of its plans for the years ahead.

“Geoff has spent 24 years helping build Jands into what it is today. He understands our brands, our partners and our people better than anyone, and the Board and I have complete confidence in his leadership,” said Paul Mulholland, Executive Chairman and Founder of Jands. “This appointment is about backing someone who has a proven track record, and who I believe will set Jands for success in our next chapter.”

Geoff Smith said the appointment was a privilege and an opportunity to build on Jands’ 55-year heritage.

“It’s a privilege to lead a company I care about as much as Jands. Our job has always been to bring the world’s best brands to Australia and New Zealand and stand behind them with real support,” Smith said. “That doesn’t change. What excites me is building on 55 years of trust to keep delivering for our partners and customers as the industry evolves.”

Jands confirmed there is no change to the way partners and customers engage with the business. The team, brand portfolio and support that the market relies on continue as normal, with the same commitment to quality, reliability and expert local support.